The Archies Early Reviews: Karan Johar, Dia Mirza & Other Celebs Shower Love On Zoya Akhtar's Film

After months of hype and anticipation, The Archies, marking the debut of star kids Suhana Khan, Agastya Nanda and Khushi Kapoor, among others, is all set to stream on Netflix starting December 7. The film has been directed by Zoya Akhtar, and on Tuesday night, the makers hosted a star-studded premiere for the film.

The who's who of Bollywood were seen queueing up at the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC) in Mumbai to finally watch The Archies on the big screen after all these months of wait.

Shah Rukh Khan, Gauri Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Katrina Kaif, Janhvi Kapoor, Aditya Roy Kapur, Kajol, Ranbir Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, Farhan Akhtar, were amongst the slew of celebs who graced the premiere night of The Archies.

While the audience is waiting with bated breath to witness Zoya's magic on their screens once again, the first reviews of The Archies are finally out. Filmmaker Karan Johar took to his Instagram handle on Wednesday to pen a wordy note, showering all his love on the team of The Archies.

"#Thearchies has been watched!!! A town of Anglo Indians called RIVERDALE! The year is 1964..And straight from the credit roll you’re sucked right into @zoieakhtar’s world and with her impeccable craft and command she makes sure you’re hooked!" he wrote.

He went on to heap praise and the cast of the film, and also had only good things to say about the costume and cinematography.

Dia Mirza, who was also present at the premiere, wrote, "Their voices are the sunbeams that bring light. Because you are never too young to make a difference. Loved loved loved this movie and can't WAIT for you all to watch it."

Filmmaker Subhash Ghai appreciated Zoya Akhtar for the music and style of the film, and stated that she surprises the audience with every film of hers.

I love d director #ZOYA AKHTAR who loves to give surprises by her every new amazing film .

I attended premier of #ARCHIE N She displays her musical dynamics wonderfully-A broadway style with real life performances from stars kids n new talent so beautifully.

⁦blessings❤️ pic.twitter.com/kkTWTrjySr — Subhash Ghai (@SubhashGhai1) December 6, 2023

The Archies stars Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana as Veronica Lodge, Amitabh Bachchan's grandson as Archie Andrews, Sridevi's daughter Khushi Kapoor as Betty Cooper, Mihir Ahuja as Jughead Jones, Vedang Raina as Reggie Mantle, Aditi Dot as Ethel Muggs, and Yuvraj Menda as Dilton Doiley, among others.