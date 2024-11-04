'That Was Not Planned': Coldplay's Chris Martin Shockingly FALLS Through Trap Door Mid-Performance In Australia

Singer-songwriter and co-founder of the rock band Coldplay, Chris Martin fell through a trap door while performing in Australia, reported People.

Coldplay's Chris Martin had a near-miss while performing onstage.

As the British rock band finished the last of four gigs at Melbourne's Marvel Stadium, Martin was entertaining the audience with stories from their international Music of the Spheres World Tour when he fell through an open trap door.

One fan who captured video of the incident captioned his post on X, "The moment Chris Martin fell through a trap door right in front of me at the #Coldplay concert tonight." Martin told the audience: "That's not planned!" He added jokingly, "Holy..., that was nearly a YouTube moment!" as cited by People magazine.

Coldplay's massive international tour has been running since March 2022 and is currently scheduled to conclude in September 2025 with a 10-day run at London's Wembley Stadium. After their final show in Melbourne, Martin, guitarist Jonny Buckland, bassist Guy Berryman and drummer Will Champion will go to Sydney to wrap up their Australian leg before moving on to New Zealand.

The rock band is also all set to release new music. In June, the group dropped its 10th studio album, Moon Music, alongside its accompanying single "feelslikeimfallinginlove," reported People.

