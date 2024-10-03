 Coldplay Mumbai Concert: BookMyShow's COO Anil Makhija Confirms Purchase Of 1.2 Lakh Tickets Amid Fraud Allegations
BookMyShow had purchased 1.2 lakh tickets from the Coldplay band to resell the same for the January concert, revealed the ticketing platform's Chief Operating Officer Anil Makhija. The statement was during his recent seven-hour-long interrogation, said a senior officer from the Economic Offences Wing (EOW).

FPJ News ServiceUpdated: Thursday, October 03, 2024, 08:14 AM IST
article-image
BookMyShow COO Anil Makhija reveals the purchase of 1.2 lakh Coldplay concert tickets amid an investigation into ticket fraud and black market sales | ANI

A police officer informed that Makhija has been asked to appear again today (October 3) for further questioning along with necessary documents and data related to the ongoing investigation.

The agency is probing the allegations of fraud and selling the tickets for the highly-anticipated event on black market. The officer further said that these tickets were listed on the BookMyShow app for prices ranging from Rs2,500 to Rs35,000.

However, prospective buyers alleged that when they tried to purchase them from the app, they were automatically redirected to third-party websites such as Viagogo where the same tickets were being sold at whopping prices.

The EOW had summoned BookMyShow's CEO Ashish Hemrajani twice in connection with the case. On September 30, Makhija appeared before the agency for questioning. The investigation aims to uncover further details regarding the ticket hoarding and unauthorised sales as alleged by the complainant and scores of fans.

Additionally, there is a possibility that individuals who purchased tickets for the concert may be included as witnesses in the case to help clarify the situation and provide evidence regarding the ticket purchasing process.

