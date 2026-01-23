Mumbai Weather Update For Jan 23, 2026: City Wakes Up To Cloudy Skies With Thick Layer Of Smog; AQI Reduces To 280

Mumbai: The residents of Mumbai woke up to yet another cold, cloudy morning on Friday, 23rd January 2026. However, a thick layer of smog and haze continues to engulf the city skyline, reducing visibility and further questioning the efforts taken to improve the air quality of the city.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Mumbai will see a cloudy sky with hints of haze today, with temperatures ranging from 18°C to 31°C, which has remained consistent throughout the week. Although the weather report shows a rather pleasant day, the smog in the sky tells another story.

AQI.in

Overall Air Quality Of Mumbai:

As per data from AQI.in, the city’s overall Real-time Air Quality Index (AQI) is 280, in the unhealthy category. After remaining elevated in recent days, AQI levels have shown a slight improvement, offering some relief to residents. However, air quality continues to remain in the unhealthy category, indicating the need for sustained mitigation efforts. Citizens were advised to avoid staying outdoors for a prolonged period of time.

Region-wise AQI touching 400

Despite the city’s overall air quality improving, according to data from AQI.in, the AQI level of certain parts of the city is touching the 400 mark, with Swastik Park (Chembur) reporting an AQI of 399 and S B Singh Colony (Andheri) recording an AQI of 391. Trailing behind these areas are B S Ambedkar Nagar, Sindhi Society and Chembur with 384, 342 and 338, respectively.

Some regions show a better AQI, with Bandra West Station 2 at 117 (Poor), Vidya Nagari at 117 (Poor) and Dhakoji Sethpada at 143 (Poor). Bandra West Station 2 and Mahavir Nagar recorded a ‘poor’ AQI of 163 and 180, respectively.

As per standard air quality classifications, AQI values between 0 and 50 are considered ‘good’, 51 to 100 ‘moderate’, 101 to 200 ‘poor’, 201 to 300 ‘unhealthy’ and levels above 300 are classified as ‘severe’ or ‘hazardous’.

