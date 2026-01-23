 Mumbai Weather Update For Jan 23, 2026: City Wakes Up To Cloudy Skies With Thick Layer Of Smog; AQI Reduces To 280
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai Weather Update For Jan 23, 2026: City Wakes Up To Cloudy Skies With Thick Layer Of Smog; AQI Reduces To 280

Mumbai Weather Update For Jan 23, 2026: City Wakes Up To Cloudy Skies With Thick Layer Of Smog; AQI Reduces To 280

Mumbai residents saw another cold and cloudy morning as thick smog continued to blanket the city skyline on Friday. While the overall AQI slightly improved to 280, air quality remained unhealthy. Areas like Chembur and Andheri recorded AQI levels close to 400, prompting advisories to avoid prolonged outdoor exposure.

Sarah LoboUpdated: Friday, January 23, 2026, 11:05 AM IST
article-image

Mumbai: The residents of Mumbai woke up to yet another cold, cloudy morning on Friday, 23rd January 2026. However, a thick layer of smog and haze continues to engulf the city skyline, reducing visibility and further questioning the efforts taken to improve the air quality of the city.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Mumbai will see a cloudy sky with hints of haze today, with temperatures ranging from 18°C to 31°C, which has remained consistent throughout the week. Although the weather report shows a rather pleasant day, the smog in the sky tells another story.

AQI.in

Overall Air Quality Of Mumbai:

As per data from AQI.in, the city’s overall Real-time Air Quality Index (AQI) is 280, in the unhealthy category. After remaining elevated in recent days, AQI levels have shown a slight improvement, offering some relief to residents. However, air quality continues to remain in the unhealthy category, indicating the need for sustained mitigation efforts. Citizens were advised to avoid staying outdoors for a prolonged period of time.

FPJ Shorts
Bigg Boss Marathi 6: Are Ruchita Jamdar, Anushri Mane & Prabhu Shelke At Risk? Check Voting Trend
Bigg Boss Marathi 6: Are Ruchita Jamdar, Anushri Mane & Prabhu Shelke At Risk? Check Voting Trend
Korean Family Visits Mumbai's Dhobi Ghat To Witness 'Real Hard Work': Viral Video Wins Hearts - Watch
Korean Family Visits Mumbai's Dhobi Ghat To Witness 'Real Hard Work': Viral Video Wins Hearts - Watch
'Talwiinder Chai Wali': Who Is This Mask-Clad Viral Woman Tea-Seller In Lucknow, Inspired By Disha Patani's Rumoured Boyfriend & Punjabi Singer
'Talwiinder Chai Wali': Who Is This Mask-Clad Viral Woman Tea-Seller In Lucknow, Inspired By Disha Patani's Rumoured Boyfriend & Punjabi Singer
'Tamil Nadu Is With NDA,' Says PM Modi; CM MK Stalin Hits Back Over 'Betrayals'
'Tamil Nadu Is With NDA,' Says PM Modi; CM MK Stalin Hits Back Over 'Betrayals'
Read Also
'Abhi Kya Kare...': Aamir Khan Reacts To Mumbai's Bad AQI - Watch Video
article-image

Region-wise AQI touching 400

Despite the city’s overall air quality improving, according to data from AQI.in, the AQI level of certain parts of the city is touching the 400 mark, with Swastik Park (Chembur) reporting an AQI of 399 and S B Singh Colony (Andheri) recording an AQI of 391. Trailing behind these areas are B S Ambedkar Nagar, Sindhi Society and Chembur with 384, 342 and 338, respectively.

Some regions show a better AQI, with Bandra West Station 2 at 117 (Poor), Vidya Nagari at 117 (Poor) and Dhakoji Sethpada at 143 (Poor). Bandra West Station 2 and Mahavir Nagar recorded a ‘poor’ AQI of 163 and 180, respectively.

As per standard air quality classifications, AQI values between 0 and 50 are considered ‘good’, 51 to 100 ‘moderate’, 101 to 200 ‘poor’, 201 to 300 ‘unhealthy’ and levels above 300 are classified as ‘severe’ or ‘hazardous’.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/ 

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Korean Family Visits Mumbai's Dhobi Ghat To Witness 'Real Hard Work': Viral Video Wins Hearts -...
Korean Family Visits Mumbai's Dhobi Ghat To Witness 'Real Hard Work': Viral Video Wins Hearts -...
Mumbai Crime: Borivali Businessman Duped Of ₹5.10 Crore In Fake MCX Gold Trading Scam; 4 Booked
Mumbai Crime: Borivali Businessman Duped Of ₹5.10 Crore In Fake MCX Gold Trading Scam; 4 Booked
Maharashtra: Bihar Govt Vows To Build Bihar Bhavan In Mumbai Despite Opposition From MNS & Shiv Sena...
Maharashtra: Bihar Govt Vows To Build Bihar Bhavan In Mumbai Despite Opposition From MNS & Shiv Sena...
Mumbaikars Set To Get 'Cool Republic Day Gift' From Central Railway As 14 New AC Locals To Hit...
Mumbaikars Set To Get 'Cool Republic Day Gift' From Central Railway As 14 New AC Locals To Hit...
'Goosebumps': Mumbai Commuter's Traffic Jam Video Turns Into Ganpati Bappa's Divine Moment - Watch...
'Goosebumps': Mumbai Commuter's Traffic Jam Video Turns Into Ganpati Bappa's Divine Moment - Watch...