 Mumbai Cyber Crime: 70-Year-Old Businessman Loses ₹5 Lakh In Fake FASTag Activation Scam
A 70-year-old businessman from Malabar Hill lost ₹5 lakh after falling victim to a cyber scam while trying to activate his FASTag. A fraudster posing as an authorized agent sent a malicious link, gaining remote access to the victim’s phone and transferring ₹4 lakh from his and ₹1 lakh from his wife’s accounts. Police have registered an FIR and are investigating.

Poonam AprajUpdated: Friday, January 23, 2026, 11:13 AM IST
article-image
Mumbai Cyber Crime: 70-Year-Old Businessman Loses ₹5 Lakh In Fake FASTag Activation Scam | Representative Image

Mumbai: A 70-year-old businessman from Malabar Hill was cheated of ₹5 lakh while attempting to activate his FASTag, after falling prey to a cyber fraudster posing as a FASTag agent.

As the FASTag in his vehicle was not functioning, the businessman searched online for a FASTag agent. He contacted a phone number obtained through a Google search. The person on the other end claimed to be an authorised agent and assured him that the FASTag would be activated online. He then sent a link and asked the victim to fill in personal details.

After clicking the link, a webpage opened asking for his name, address, vehicle details, and bank account information from which the payment would be made. The businessman filled in some details but soon sensed something was wrong and immediately closed the page. At that time, no money was debited from his account.

However, two days later, he began receiving multiple SMS alerts. It was then discovered that ₹4 lakh had been transferred from his bank account and ₹1 lakh from his wife’s account, totalling ₹5 lakh.

Police suspect that the fraudster gained remote access to the victim’s mobile phone through the malicious link and used it to transfer the money fraudulently. An FIR has been registered at Malabar Hill Police Station, and further investigation is underway.

