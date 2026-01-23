Mumbai: 24-Year-Old AC Technician Dies After Falling From 10th Floor Of Borivali Building While Making Repairs | File Pic (Representational Image)

Mumbai: A 24-year-old AC technician died after falling from the 10th floor of a residential building in Borivali West on January 20 while repairing an AC unit. The deceased, Vivek Yadav, a resident of Nalasopara East, had been working with Indo Cool company for the past three years.

About The Incident

The incident happened around 1.31 pm at Flat No. 1003 in Crescent Heights, IC Colony. While fixing the air conditioner, Yadav reportedly lost his balance and fell to the ground. He suffered serious head and leg injuries and became unconscious. His colleague and local residents quickly took him to Shatabdi Hospital in Kandivali West, where doctors declared him dead on arrival.

Yadav’s colleague, Mohammad Hasam, 18, told the police that no safety net was installed outside the building. He also said the company did not provide any safety equipment. On January 21, the police registered a case against Indo Cool company owner Ajay Mishra, 48, and manager Rakesh Yadav, 30, under various sections of the BNS.

