 Mumbai: 24-Year-Old AC Technician Dies After Falling From 10th Floor Of Borivali Building While Making Repairs
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai: 24-Year-Old AC Technician Dies After Falling From 10th Floor Of Borivali Building While Making Repairs

Mumbai: 24-Year-Old AC Technician Dies After Falling From 10th Floor Of Borivali Building While Making Repairs

A 24-year-old AC technician, Vivek Yadav, died after falling from the 10th floor of a Borivali West building while repairing an AC unit. The company allegedly provided no safety equipment, and no safety net was installed. Yadav was rushed to hospital but was declared dead on arrival. Police have registered a case against IndoCool’s owner and manager for negligence.

Megha KuchikUpdated: Friday, January 23, 2026, 11:19 AM IST
article-image
Mumbai: 24-Year-Old AC Technician Dies After Falling From 10th Floor Of Borivali Building While Making Repairs | File Pic (Representational Image)

Mumbai: A 24-year-old AC technician died after falling from the 10th floor of a residential building in Borivali West on January 20 while repairing an AC unit. The deceased, Vivek Yadav, a resident of Nalasopara East, had been working with Indo Cool company for the past three years.

About The Incident

The incident happened around 1.31 pm at Flat No. 1003 in Crescent Heights, IC Colony. While fixing the air conditioner, Yadav reportedly lost his balance and fell to the ground. He suffered serious head and leg injuries and became unconscious. His colleague and local residents quickly took him to Shatabdi Hospital in Kandivali West, where doctors declared him dead on arrival.

Read Also
Mumbai Local Tragedy: 39-Year-Old Railway Technician Dies After Falling From Overcrowded Train Near...
article-image

Yadav’s colleague, Mohammad Hasam, 18, told the police that no safety net was installed outside the building. He also said the company did not provide any safety equipment. On January 21, the police registered a case against Indo Cool company owner Ajay Mishra, 48, and manager Rakesh Yadav, 30, under various sections of the BNS.

FPJ Shorts
Australian Open 2026: Yulia Putintseva Sparks Wild Crowd Reaction With Bold Gesture & Celebration After Beating Zeynep Sonmez; VIDEO
Australian Open 2026: Yulia Putintseva Sparks Wild Crowd Reaction With Bold Gesture & Celebration After Beating Zeynep Sonmez; VIDEO
Maharashtra: Bihar Govt Vows To Build Bihar Bhavan In Mumbai Despite Opposition From MNS & Shiv Sena (UBT)
Maharashtra: Bihar Govt Vows To Build Bihar Bhavan In Mumbai Despite Opposition From MNS & Shiv Sena (UBT)
Mumbaikars Set To Get 'Cool Republic Day Gift' From Central Railway As 14 New AC Locals To Hit Harbour Line Tracks On Jan 26; Check Route & Timings Here
Mumbaikars Set To Get 'Cool Republic Day Gift' From Central Railway As 14 New AC Locals To Hit Harbour Line Tracks On Jan 26; Check Route & Timings Here
'Goosebumps': Mumbai Commuter's Traffic Jam Video Turns Into Ganpati Bappa's Divine Moment - Watch Viral Video
'Goosebumps': Mumbai Commuter's Traffic Jam Video Turns Into Ganpati Bappa's Divine Moment - Watch Viral Video

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Maharashtra: Bihar Govt Vows To Build Bihar Bhavan In Mumbai Despite Opposition From MNS & Shiv Sena...
Maharashtra: Bihar Govt Vows To Build Bihar Bhavan In Mumbai Despite Opposition From MNS & Shiv Sena...
Mumbaikars Set To Get 'Cool Republic Day Gift' From Central Railway As 14 New AC Locals To Hit...
Mumbaikars Set To Get 'Cool Republic Day Gift' From Central Railway As 14 New AC Locals To Hit...
'Goosebumps': Mumbai Commuter's Traffic Jam Video Turns Into Ganpati Bappa's Divine Moment - Watch...
'Goosebumps': Mumbai Commuter's Traffic Jam Video Turns Into Ganpati Bappa's Divine Moment - Watch...
Balasaheb At 100: More Than Shiv Sena, Maharashtra Misses Its 'Tiger'
Balasaheb At 100: More Than Shiv Sena, Maharashtra Misses Its 'Tiger'
Mumbai: MHADA Proposes ₹5,000 Rent Hike For BDD Chawl Residents Amid Redevelopment
Mumbai: MHADA Proposes ₹5,000 Rent Hike For BDD Chawl Residents Amid Redevelopment