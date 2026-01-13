 Mumbai Local Tragedy: 39-Year-Old Railway Technician Dies After Falling From Overcrowded Train Near Nahur Station
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai Local Tragedy: 39-Year-Old Railway Technician Dies After Falling From Overcrowded Train Near Nahur Station

Mumbai Local Tragedy: 39-Year-Old Railway Technician Dies After Falling From Overcrowded Train Near Nahur Station

A 39-year-old railway technician died after falling from an overcrowded local train near Nahur station during a Sunday mega block in Mumbai. The victim lost balance while standing near the door amid heavy rush caused by service disruptions, prompting renewed safety concerns among commuters.

Kamal Mishra Megha KuchikUpdated: Tuesday, January 13, 2026, 07:27 PM IST
article-image
A railway technician lost his life after falling from an overcrowded local train near Nahur Railway Station during a Sunday mega block in Mumbai | Representational Image

Mumbai, Jan 13: A 39-year-old railway technician lost his life after falling from a local train near Nahur Railway Station on Sunday afternoon.

The deceased has been identified as Manish Balu Lokhande, a technician employed at the Matunga Railway Workshop. According to railway police, Lokhande was travelling from Kurla towards Badlapur when the incident occurred on January 11, 2026, at around 12.50 pm.

Overcrowding during mega block

Owing to cancellations and delays during the Sunday mega block, imposed every weekend for track and signalling maintenance, local train services were severely curtailed, leading to heavy overcrowding at stations and inside trains. GRP officials said the extreme rush forced several commuters to stand at the doors of moving trains.

FPJ Shorts
WPL 2026: Mumbai Local Train Women’s Coach Decked With WC Winners Harmanpreet Kaur & Amanjot Kaur's Posters
WPL 2026: Mumbai Local Train Women’s Coach Decked With WC Winners Harmanpreet Kaur & Amanjot Kaur's Posters
Fact Check: Did ICC Ask BCB To Drop Mustafizur Rahman For T20 World Cup 2026?
Fact Check: Did ICC Ask BCB To Drop Mustafizur Rahman For T20 World Cup 2026?
Navi Mumbai Crime: Supply Department Deputy Commissioner Held For Accepting ₹5 Lakh Bribe, 2 Middlemen Arrested
Navi Mumbai Crime: Supply Department Deputy Commissioner Held For Accepting ₹5 Lakh Bribe, 2 Middlemen Arrested
Delhi Police Freeze ₹1.9 Crore Of ₹14.85 Crore In Digital Arrest Scam Targeting Elderly NRI Couple
Delhi Police Freeze ₹1.9 Crore Of ₹14.85 Crore In Digital Arrest Scam Targeting Elderly NRI Couple

Fall near Nahur station

As the train approached Nahur station, Lokhande, who was standing near the door due to the heavy crowd, reportedly lost his balance and fell onto the tracks between kilometre markers 28/177 and 28/503/B near Track No. 4. He sustained critical head and leg injuries in the fall.

Declared dead during treatment

Government Railway Police (GRP) and Railway Protection Force personnel rushed to the spot and shifted him to a nearby hospital in a government ambulance. However, he was declared dead at 2.28 pm during treatment.

Case registered

A written memo regarding the incident was issued at 1.05 pm by a booking clerk to the police, following which an accidental death case (ADR No. 09/2026) was registered under Section 194 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNSS) at the Kurla Railway Police Station.

Police said Lokhande was a resident of Yashwant Complex, Katrap, Badlapur (East). His cousin, Rahul Ravindra Pagare (33), a hotel worker residing in Mulund, has been identified as the next of kin. An inquest panchnama has been conducted by PSI R. L. Aswale, and further inquiry into the incident is underway.

Also Watch:

Read Also
'India Gelo Bho**dyat': Viral Video Shows Marathi Man Abusing & Assaulting Hindi-Speaking Men In...
article-image

Renewed safety concerns

The incident has once again raised concerns among daily commuters over recurring overcrowding and safety lapses during weekend mega blocks, which often leave passengers with little choice but to travel in unsafe conditions even during off-peak afternoon hours.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

WPL 2026: Mumbai Local Train Women’s Coach Decked With WC Winners Harmanpreet Kaur & Amanjot...
WPL 2026: Mumbai Local Train Women’s Coach Decked With WC Winners Harmanpreet Kaur & Amanjot...
Navi Mumbai Crime: Supply Department Deputy Commissioner Held For Accepting ₹5 Lakh Bribe, 2...
Navi Mumbai Crime: Supply Department Deputy Commissioner Held For Accepting ₹5 Lakh Bribe, 2...
Mumbai Surgeon Performs Rare Bilateral Partial Knee Replacement On 128.85-Kg Patient At Saifee...
Mumbai Surgeon Performs Rare Bilateral Partial Knee Replacement On 128.85-Kg Patient At Saifee...
'Visuals Do Not Reflect Values, Intent, Or Ethos': Ryan International School Clarifies After...
'Visuals Do Not Reflect Values, Intent, Or Ethos': Ryan International School Clarifies After...
Vasai–Virar Civic Elections 2026: 'I Am A North-Indian Marathi', Says Bihar MLA Maithili Thakur...
Vasai–Virar Civic Elections 2026: 'I Am A North-Indian Marathi', Says Bihar MLA Maithili Thakur...