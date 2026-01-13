Mumbai Local Tragedy: 39-Year-Old Railway Technician Dies After Falling From Overcrowded Train Near Nahur Station

A railway technician lost his life after falling from an overcrowded local train near Nahur Railway Station during a Sunday mega block in Mumbai | Representational Image

Mumbai, Jan 13: A 39-year-old railway technician lost his life after falling from a local train near Nahur Railway Station on Sunday afternoon.

The deceased has been identified as Manish Balu Lokhande, a technician employed at the Matunga Railway Workshop. According to railway police, Lokhande was travelling from Kurla towards Badlapur when the incident occurred on January 11, 2026, at around 12.50 pm.

Overcrowding during mega block

Owing to cancellations and delays during the Sunday mega block, imposed every weekend for track and signalling maintenance, local train services were severely curtailed, leading to heavy overcrowding at stations and inside trains. GRP officials said the extreme rush forced several commuters to stand at the doors of moving trains.

Fall near Nahur station

As the train approached Nahur station, Lokhande, who was standing near the door due to the heavy crowd, reportedly lost his balance and fell onto the tracks between kilometre markers 28/177 and 28/503/B near Track No. 4. He sustained critical head and leg injuries in the fall.

Declared dead during treatment

Government Railway Police (GRP) and Railway Protection Force personnel rushed to the spot and shifted him to a nearby hospital in a government ambulance. However, he was declared dead at 2.28 pm during treatment.

Case registered

A written memo regarding the incident was issued at 1.05 pm by a booking clerk to the police, following which an accidental death case (ADR No. 09/2026) was registered under Section 194 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNSS) at the Kurla Railway Police Station.

Police said Lokhande was a resident of Yashwant Complex, Katrap, Badlapur (East). His cousin, Rahul Ravindra Pagare (33), a hotel worker residing in Mulund, has been identified as the next of kin. An inquest panchnama has been conducted by PSI R. L. Aswale, and further inquiry into the incident is underway.

Also Watch:

Renewed safety concerns

The incident has once again raised concerns among daily commuters over recurring overcrowding and safety lapses during weekend mega blocks, which often leave passengers with little choice but to travel in unsafe conditions even during off-peak afternoon hours.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/