Mumbai, Delhi & Jaipur Among Places Searched By ED In Connection With Illegal Sale Of Tickets For Coldplay & Diljit Dosanjh’s Dilluminati Concerts

Representational Image |

Enforcement Directorate (ED) has conducted search operations in Delhi, Mumbai, Jaipur, Chandigarh, Bangalore in relation to illegal sale of tickets of Coldplay and Diljit Dosanjh’s Dilluminati concerts.

In an electrifying announcement for music enthusiasts across India, two highly anticipated concerts are set to captivate audiences: Diljit Dosanjh's "Dilluminati" and Coldplay's "Music of the Spheres World Tour." Both events have generated immense excitement, leading official ticketing partners, Bookmyshow and Zomato Live, to report that tickets sold out in just minutes on their platforms which ultimately led to black-marketing of tickets at exorbitant prices.

Following the rapid sellout, numerous reports have emerged of individuals being deceived/cheated through fraudulent ticket sales. Many fans have discovered that they were sold fake tickets or charged exorbitant prices for legitimate ones.

Multiple FIRs have been filed in various states across the country including an FIR filed by Bookmyshow against several suspects believed to be exploiting concertgoers. The FIR alleges that these individuals have engaged in selling counterfeit tickets and drastically inflating prices, taking advantage of the high demand for these coveted concerts.

ED Probe Underway In The Matter

ED has initiated investigation under Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002 and conducted searches on 25.10.2024 at multiple locations in 5 states of Delhi, Mumbai, Jaipur, Bengaluru and Chandigarh at more than 13 locations under provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) where several incriminating materials such as Mobile phones, laptops, sim cards etc used in the scam were seized. This action was aimed to investigate the illegal sales of ticketsand the financial networks supporting these scams and to trace the Proceeds of Crime generated from such illegal activities.

Normally, tickets are available on platforms like Zomato, BookMyShow, and others. However, when concert demand is very high, these tickets sell out quickly, leading people to seek alternate sources. Searches and investigation conducted by ED has revealed information regarding multiple individuals known for providing such tickets including fake tickets through social media using Instagram, WhatsApp and telegram. Further investigation is underway.