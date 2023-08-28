Thalapathy Vijay's Son Jason Sanjay To Debut As A Filmmaker? Details Inside

In what could be deemed as good news for Tamil cinema fans, Thalapathy Vijay's son Jason Sanjay, 23, will mark his directorial debut with esteemed producer Subaskaran's Lyca Productions.

Confirming the news, Subaskaran issued a statement to the press saying, “Lyca Productions has always strived with utmost faith on young and fresh minds, who we believe, are the game changers of any film industry. We are happy to announce that Mr. Jason Sanjay Vijay will direct our next project, which has a unique story premise and an engrossing experience. When he narrated the script, we were totally satisfied as it gave us a cinematic feel. It’s great to see that he has specialised in screenwriting and direction, but has understood the complete production, which we believe is an essential quality that every filmmaker should master.”

Expressing his excitement on charting a career path of his own, Sanjay says, "I am glad that they liked my script, and have given me complete creative freedom to materialize it. We are now in talks with the emerging stars of the industry and some happening technicians. I thank Subaskaran sir for this opportunity, which gives me immense excitement and huge responsibility coalescing together. I also take this opportunity to thank Mr Tamil Kumaran who had been of a very great support to visualise my dreams of being a director."

As an official update, Lyca Productions' X (formerly Twitter) handle confirmed the news with the tweet that read, "We are beyond excited & proud to introduce #JasonSanjay in his Directorial Debut We wish him a career filled with success & contentment carrying forward the legacy! #LycaProductionsNext #JasonSanjayDirectorialDebut @SureshChandraa @DoneChannel1 @gkmtamilkumaran @LycaProductions #Subaskaran."

For the unversed, Sanjay completed his higher education at the American International School in Chennai later went on to pursue his Film Production Diploma at Toronto Film School, followed by a BA (Hons) in Screenwriting in London.

An outsider to the Tamil film industry, Thalapathy Vijay made his debut in Naalaiya Theerpu (1992) at the age of 18 and grew to prominence to become one of the most popular stars. Married to Sangeeta Somalingam since 1999, the superstar is blessed with son Jason Sanjay and daughter Divya Shasha, 18.

Lyca Productions was founded by Subaskaran in 2014 and is now one of the leading production houses based in Chennai. In recent memory, they have fronted 2.0, Ponniyin Selvan 1 and 2 and will also be presenting Indian 2 starring Kamal Haasan.