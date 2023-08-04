Bigg Boss OTT 2: Elvish Yadav Defeats Pawan Kalyan, Thalapathy Vijay & Suriya To Achieve THIS Huge Milestone

Bigg Boss OTT 2 is nearing its thrilling grand finale, and the drama inside the house is escalating by the day. One contestant, in particular, has become the talk of the town and has won over the audience with his impeccable performance - none other than the popular YouTuber, Elvish Yadav.

Since his entry as a wild card contestant, Elvish left no stone unturned to entertain the viewers. His witty sense of humour has made him a favourite among the masses, and his journey on Bigg Boss OTT 2 has been nothing short of remarkable.

ELVISH YADAVS HITS A HUGE MILESTONE

As the show enters its final week, Elvish Yadav has achieved a milestone that sets him apart from the rest. He has etched his name into the illustrious list of the "Top 10 Most Talked About Celebs on Twitter," a prestigious ranking released by the renowned analytics platform TweetBlinderX.

The list is a star-studded affair, featuring the likes of iconic figures such as Shah Rukh Khan, the inspirational Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and cricket sensation Virat Kohli, among others.

ONLY CONTESTANT FROM BB OTT 2 TO MAKE THIS RECORD

This is due to Elvish's ever-growing popularity that he has secured the sixth spot, surpassing prominent names like Pawan Kalyan, Yogi Adityanath, Suriya, and Thalapathy Vijay.

What makes this feat even more exceptional is that Elvish Yadav is the only contestant from Bigg Boss OTT 2 to make it to the list this season. It is indeed a moment of pride and celebration for Elvish's colossal army of fans, who have been ardently rooting for his triumph on the reality show.

