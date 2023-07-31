Bigg Boss OTT 2 July 31 LIVE Updates: Bebika Dhurve, Elvish Yadav, Abhishek Malhan & Pooja Bhatt Secure Spot In Finale Week

Bigg Boss OTT 2 July 31, 2023 (Day 44) episode begins as the eight remaining contestants in BB house start their day, dancing to a trendy song.

Bebika Dhurve continues to complain about Abhishek, Elvish, and Manisha being fearless due to their fan following, causing tension in the house.

Pooja Bhatt tries to reason with Bebika but faces backlash as Bebika, who is angry, is fully focused in the wrong direction.

Apologies & Flirting

Elvish attempts to apologize to Bebika multiple times, but she remains silent and distant.

Abhishek also seeks forgiveness from Bebika, explaining that Elvish didn't mean to hurt her with his words.

Abhishek and Jiya engage in flirting, while Pooja questions Abhishek's genuineness, leading to a heart-to-heart conversation.

Emotional Conversations

Avinash Sachdev and Abhishek Malhan sort out their differences and acknowledge their contrasting viewpoints.

Pooja Bhatt opens up about her lowest point in life when she turned to alcohol after the end of an 11-year relationship.

Jiya Shankar and Abhishek discuss their relationship and how it is perceived by others, leading to introspection.

Nominations & Dilemmas

Housemates are called into the garden area for nominations, and Jiya, Jad, Avinash, and Manisha get nominated.

In the 'House of Dilemma,' Bebika and Elvish have to choose between Jiya and Pooja for safety; they nominate Jiya.

Manisha and Abhi have to pick between Jad and Elvish, and they nominate Jad.

Pooja and Avinash save Bebika over Manisha.

Jad and Jiya struggle to decide between Abhi and Avinash and end up nominating Avinash, leading to an argument and a punishment.

Finale Week Lineup

Bigg Boss announces Jiya, Jad, Avinash, and Manisha as the nominated contestants for the week.

Bebika, Abhishek, Elvish, and Pooja secure a spot in the finale week.

Jiya reveals to Abhishek that she saved him against Avinash, surprising him.

Jad talks to Avinash about Jiya's nomination strategy, wanting to see if the audience truly supports Avinash.

Abhishek's Apology - Jiya's Nominations Worries

Abhishek apologizes to Avinash and Jad for his actions.

Jiya opens up to Avinash about her concerns that nominating Abhishek might put her in danger as he could be saved, causing a disagreement between them.

Jad's Emotional Vent & Support

Jad vents his feelings to Pooja, Bebika, and Abhishek, expressing his disappointment about Jiya's strained relationship with her father.

Housemates offer comfort and support to Jad as he shares the sacrifices he has made for his daughter.

Clarifying Misunderstandings

Jiya learns about Jad's statements and clarifies that when she mentioned a 'father figure', she referred to their relationship dynamics, not his personal life as a father.

Manisha's Warm Welcome

Manisha is released from jail and receives a warm welcome from Abhishek and Elvish, who embrace her by sharing a hug.

Bebika & Avinash's Face-to-Face Talk

Bebika and Avinash have a candid conversation about Avinash's comment on her undeserving captaincy, leading to an explanation and understanding.

Comfort & Venting

Abhi seeks comfort by resting his head on Manisha's shoulder while discussing Jiya and Jad.

Jiya vents her feelings of the day to Pooja, finding solace in their conversation.

Bigg Boss OTT 2 July 31, 2023 episode ends!