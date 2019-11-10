Tara Sutaria's cute denim dress makes for a perfect brunch date outfit

Tara will next be seen in Marjaavaan alongside Sidharth Malhotra and Riteish Deshmukh. Billed as a love story -- has raised brows among sections of Bollywood fans for its violence quotient, going by the trailer. The film is helmed by Milap Zaveri and will hit theatres on November 15.

Tara recently said in an interaction with the media that her generation of actresses are missing out on the nuanced expressions of yesteryear's heroines such as Madhubala, Meena Kumari and Nutan.

Since she does not have any dialogue in her upcoming film, Tara says she had to fall back on expressions and sign language to bring alive her character.

"I always find Madhubala, Meena Kumari and Nutan fascinating. Their screen presence, beauty, eyes, and expressions are on a different level. Their subtle expressions would speak a thousand words silently. I think our generation misses out on their adaa and nazaaqat. I hope we can bring back those things," Tara told IANS.