Tara Sutaria flaunts a royal black Sabyasachi lehenga at 'Marjaavaan' promotions

Tara Sutaria is just one movie old and already has won hearts of many. Currently she is busy promoting her second flick, Marjaavaan, which is a violent, dramatic, love story.
Tara has been going all out with her looks for the promotions and recently, was seen wearing a beautiful black lehenga, which will definitely steal your hearts, once again.
Tara went ahead with a Sabyasachi ensemble and looked nothing less than a princess. The black lehenga had golden embroideries and borders which gave it festive looks. She kept her accessories to least with a pair of golden earrings, and sported a huge smile for the paparazzi, which was an icing on the cake.
Gaining fame through her debut in Student of the Year 2, Tara has become a style icon with all her fashion statement and it seems she refers to stay one of the top fashion icons for fans.
Besides Tara, Marjaavaan also stars Sidharth Malhotra and Riteish Deshmukh. The film reunites director Milap Zaveri with Riteish and Sidharth after four years after “Ek Villain”, which was written by the filmmaker.
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)