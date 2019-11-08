Tara Sutaria flaunts a royal black Sabyasachi lehenga at 'Marjaavaan' promotions

Tara Sutaria is just one movie old and already has won hearts of many. Currently she is busy promoting her second flick, Marjaavaan, which is a violent, dramatic, love story.

Tara has been going all out with her looks for the promotions and recently, was seen wearing a beautiful black lehenga, which will definitely steal your hearts, once again.

Tara went ahead with a Sabyasachi ensemble and looked nothing less than a princess. The black lehenga had golden embroideries and borders which gave it festive looks. She kept her accessories to least with a pair of golden earrings, and sported a huge smile for the paparazzi, which was an icing on the cake.