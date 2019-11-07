See pics: Tara Sutaria's sexy look has literally got us saying 'Marjaavaan'

Actress Tara Sutaria made her acting debut in Bollywood with the film Student Of the Year 2 which released earlier this year. The actress is currently gearing up for the release of her upcoming film Marjaavaan in which she will be seen opposite Sidharth Malhotra.
Tara Sutaria was spotted at Radio city office in Mumbai for the promotion of her upcoming film, Marjaavaan.
Tara looked stunning in a colour outfit.
She opted for a neon crop top with a printed skirt and added a long breezy cardigan.
She completed her look with a pair of hoops and hot pink shoes.
Directed by Milap Zaveri, Marjaavaan will also reunite Sidharth with his Ek Villain co-star Riteish Deshmukh, who reportedly plays a dwarf in the film. Adding to that, Tara’s character will be mute. In the recently released trailer of Marjaavaan, everyone except her had a dialogue to say. This led to assumptions of her character being mute and she also confirmed it an event!
The film also stars Rakul Preet Singh in a pivotal role. It is slated to release on November 22, 2019.
