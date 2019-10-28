Tara Sutaria adds fuel to dating rumours, attends Bachchans' Diwali bash with Aadar Jain

The Bachchan family hosted a lavish Diwali party for the film fraternity last night. Among several stars who made heads turn with their best ethnic ensemble, it was this rumoured couple that stole the limelight.
Tara Sutaria and Aadar Jain have been rumoured to be dating for a while now. Their appearance together may have just added fuel to the fire.
Tara wore a stunning shimmery metallic saree, whereas Aadar wore a navy blue sherwani with white churidar.
Tara made her Bollywood debut with Karan Johar's 'Student of the Year 2' and was earlier rumoured to be dating Sidharth Malhotra, who played one of the leads in the first instalment.
On 'Koffee With Karan 6', Tara's SOTY 2 co-star Tiger Shroff had hinted about the actress's budding romance with one of the 'former students'. However, both Sidharth and Tara denied his claims.
Meanwhile on work front, Sidharth and Tara will be sharing screen space for the first time in Milap Zaveri's 'Marjaavaan'. 'Marjaavaan' releases on November 15 this year.
