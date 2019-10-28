Tara Sutaria adds fuel to dating rumours, attends Bachchans' Diwali bash with Aadar Jain

Tara made her Bollywood debut with Karan Johar's 'Student of the Year 2' and was earlier rumoured to be dating Sidharth Malhotra, who played one of the leads in the first instalment.

On 'Koffee With Karan 6', Tara's SOTY 2 co-star Tiger Shroff had hinted about the actress's budding romance with one of the 'former students'. However, both Sidharth and Tara denied his claims.

Meanwhile on work front, Sidharth and Tara will be sharing screen space for the first time in Milap Zaveri's 'Marjaavaan'. 'Marjaavaan' releases on November 15 this year.