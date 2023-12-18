 Tanuja Health Update: Veteran Actress Is 'Recovering Well,' To Be Discharged From Hospital Soon
Tanuja was admitted to the intensive care unit (ICU) of a hospital.

PTIUpdated: Monday, December 18, 2023, 08:42 PM IST
Veteran actor Tanuja, who was admitted to the intensive care unit (ICU) of a hospital here, is recovering well and will be discharged in a couple of days, a source on Monday said.

The 80-year-old actor, popular for films such as "Jewel Thief" and "Haathi Mere Saathi", was taken to a Juhu hospital on Sunday evening due to age-related issues. "She is much better and will be discharged in a day or two," the source told PTI.

Tanuja, a popular actor in the 1960s and 1970s, has worked in several Hindi and Bengali films such as "Baharen Phir Bhi Aayengi", "Mere Jeevan Sathi", "Jeene Ki Raah" as well as "Deya Neya", "Teen Bhubaner Pare" and "Prothom Kadam Phool".

She made her film debut as a child artiste in 1950 with "Hamari Beti", which also launched her elder sister Nutan's acting career. The film was the directorial debut of her mother, veteran star Shobhna Samarth. Tanuja, who has also starred in TV shows "Aarambh" and "Junoon", is the mother of actors Kajol and Tanishaa Mukerji.

Tanuja was last seen in Prime Video's 2022 anthology "Modern Love: Mumbai".

