Scoop! Tanishaa Mukerji, Kajol and Tanuja to come together in a film?

Tanishaa Mukerji, who was recently seen in Code Name Abdul, is currently soaking up the sun and sand in a picturesque location. The actress, who made her Bollywood debut with Sssshhh... back in 2003, is driving her followers crazy with beautiful glimpses of her vacation. Despite appearing in many films, it was her participation in Bigg Boss 7 that made her an overnight sensation. Her lineage is extraordinary. Right from her great grandmother Rattan Bai to her sister Kajol, almost everyone in her family has contributed to cinema in a huge way.

“I have to say that cinema in India is very influential. It influences our audiences. If you say Hindi/ Tamil/ Telugu all cinema is part of our culture. We have always been idealistic. Cinema represents life on some level. I would say as an actor; I take a big responsibility for what I do. Because at the end of the day, what we do is in some way influencing the ethos of the world that is changing, and definitely it’s showing the values in the right way,” Tanishaa shares.

Her mother Tanuja is very supportive of her career in the film industry. “I think my mom is happy that I’m exploring all these characters and willing to do work to fulfil the character. She does not care about the result but cares for the work I put in,” she gushes.

One wonders if the audience will ever get to see Tanuja share screen space with both her daughters in a film. “There is no script around, but we too wish to see all three of us together. If an opportunity comes our way, then why not? However, we are three different people. What mom might like, I might not like. Whatever Kajol may like, we might not like. We are all very strong and different individuals. It’s very difficult to get three different and strong people together in one film. If we all three will like it, only then can it happen,” Tanishaa explains.

Kajol has always showered praises on Tanishaa. When asked if any sibling rivalry exists between the two, pat comes the reply. “I give credit to my mom for the way she has brought us up. It’s one’s parents’ teachings and how your mother has brought you up that makes a huge difference. Kajol has always played a motherly role for me. There has never been any reason for sibling rivalry between us at all. We don’t look at each other like that. My sister is an individual in her own right. I respect all her qualities in every way. And I am an individual in my own right and so different from her. If we were similar, we would have had a rivalry. But we are not similar at all. We are two completely different people,” she asserts.

In fact, Tanishaa feels the same way about her equation with her friends too. “It’s very difficult for us to have any such rivalry with our friend’s too. I have no rivalry with my female friends. It’s about appreciating a woman for all she has, searching for her values in her qualities. There is no need to have it with any woman. We don’t look at women as competition. We look up to any woman as wow, great with fabulous qualities, let’s make something together such is our thought process. That’s how we have been brought up,” Tanishaa signs off.

