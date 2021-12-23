Find out which Bollywood Gen Z star is playing the lead role in Aanand L Rai’s next

Aanand L Rai has always treaded uncharted waters. Be it unusual love stories like Raanjhanaa and Zero or his latest upcoming film Atrangi Re. Now, the filmmaker's next will be an action venture. On being asked for more details, he reveals, “My next to be in January is an action hero film with Ayushmann Khurrana and Jaideep Ahlawat.”

While directors in Bollywood are known to be slightly pompous, Aanand stands out for his humility. “For me, simplicity is very essential. I always ask God to keep me as I am. Probably whatever kind of stories I want to tell an actor or a common man they need to believe in me,” he adds.

For him, failures and success both are huge learning curves. “I learn from every bit, failures and success. I consider all my learnings from my successful films or those which did not do well at the box office,” he signs off.

Published on: Thursday, December 23, 2021, 06:46 AM IST