Scoop! The secret behind Sara Ali Khan's beauty revealed!

Sara Ali Khan, who will soon be seen in Atrangi Re, may just be four films old, but the actress already has set her intention on the kind of cinema she wants to do. Not only does she want to make a mark in Hindi cinema, but she is also open to working in films made in other languages too.

"I would love to work in every language. I wish to work in South Indian, Punjabi and Bengali films. Undeniably, I am Indian and wish to do any film from any territory of our country. I intend to make a mark of my own first in Hindi films. In the meantime, if I get offered films from any region of our country, I shall do it happily. I have yet to get any offers from down South," Sara shares.

Sara is careful not to divulge any details on the films she has signed. "There will be an announcement. From the very beginning until today, the two things that have been important to me are that I want to be part of stories that deserve to be told. Plus, I want to work with filmmakers that will help me perform," Sara says.

Like all actors, Sara has a bucket list of directors she wants to collaborate with. "I want to work with everybody. Mr (Sanjay Leela) Bhansali and Zoya Akhtar are the names that excite me on the top of my head," Sara reveals. The actor is known to lead a healthy lifestyle. When asked about her fitness mantra, pat comes the reply, "Drink a lot of water. Work out for 40 minutes a day and eat well, that is the key."

The daughter of Amrita Singh and Saif Ali Khan also has a unique beauty tip to share. "Always think positive. It makes a lot of difference as it reflects on your face. When you are in a negative thought process or state of mind and have the best makeup and do the best workout, it won't matter. You wake up happy, and you can have a little bit of jalebi that will also do," Sara says. She also practices meditation and yoga. "I do both. It depends on the schedule, but mornings are best. Sometimes I do it before I go to sleep," Sara signs off.

