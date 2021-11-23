Revealed! What is Vivek Oberoi excited about?

After wowing audiences as Vikrant Dhawan, the cunning owner of a top sports management company in Inside Edge season one and two, Vivek Oberoi is back with the show's third season. The actor is all praise for the way the show and his character have shaped up. We caught up with the actor at the trailer launch of the show. Also present at the event were Farhan Akhtar, Richa Chadha, Tanuj Virwani, Akshay Oberoi and the show’s creator Karan Anshuman.

Talking about his role, Vivek says, “Season 3 is the best, and everyone will agree with it. Vikrant is such a powerful character. After the failure and betrayal he went through, he is kind of rising back from the ashes. Like a wounded tiger on the hunt... I like that with this season.”

Vivek adds, “You will get to see what makes Vikrant who he is. Somebody who is that extreme in nature always has some sort of extreme experience going on behind. You will see the man behind the mask, know why he is doing what he is doing and why this is also important to him. I think fans of Inside Edge and Vikrant Dhawan are excited to see a whole new side of this character. I, too, am excited about it.”

Vivek then shared an anecdote from his childhood connection with cricket. When he was nine years old, he was gifted a cricket kit during Diwali. The actor is a huge fan of the sport. “During Diwali, my father (Suresh Oberoi) brought me a proper cricket stump and a whole kit. I used to bring my cricket set to the Diwali puja place along with my books, etc. I felt so emotional about the game. Cricket mattered a lot while we were growing up,” Vivek shares.

He also played gully cricket with his friends. “We played cricket on Sundays on the roads after we finished watching Ramayan. Those days, the streets would be empty on Sundays. Abhi bhi woh din yaad hai... We all would pitch for a rubber ball, and whosoever lost the ball would cry as he had to give money. I also remember breaking the windows of an uncle and getting to hear his cuss words! We would request to get the ball whenever it landed on anyone's balcony. Those are the kind of experiences I have grown up with,” a nostalgic Vivek signs off.

Inside Edge 3 is produced by Farhan and Ritesh Sidhwani’s Excel Entertainment and directed by Kanishk Varma. It will stream on Amazon Prime Video from December 3 onwards.

