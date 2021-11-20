Revealed! What made Tara Sutaria and Ahan Shetty click

Karan Johar’s Student Of The Year 2, she was seen in Marjaavaan. Her upcoming release is Sajid Nadiadwala’s highly anticipated production Tadap which is directed by Milan Luthria. Tara is already garnering praises for her sizzling chemistry with her debutant co-star, Suniel Shetty’s son, Ahan. We caught up with the actress for a candid conversation. Excerpts:

Tell us about Tadap

Tadap is a very important story to me. I signed it two years ago. I have put my entire time and energy into this film since its inception till the current promotions. It’s a unique film from Sajid sir and Milan sir. It’s a new kind of film which audiences hopefully will love to watch.

Tadap took quite some time to be completed...

Yes, the film took some time in the making. We had begun shooting before the pandemic and resumed again as the situation relaxed. This is how we completed it. It’s worth a wait. The story is different and unique. It’s been adapted for the masses and is a pan India film.

Did you have to learn or unlearn anything? Could you point out some dissimilarities between your character Ramisa and yourself?

I did not have to learn or unlearn as such. The dissimilarities are the kind of woman she is. There are so many differences between all of us women. She is very stubborn in a way you can’t convince her. She is damn tough. Indeed very much unlike me.

Your earlier films have been successful. Do you feel under pressure for this film to perform well?

There is no pressure of any sort. If the content is solid, it will work. The uniqueness of the story will surely be loved by the audiences.

You and Ahan are looking amazing together. Can we say, “A new hot onscreen jodi is born”?

(Laughs) Thanks that you all feel a new jodi is born. The very first day when we met at Sajid sir’s office, Ahan and I clicked instantly. Thus we were signed. Luckily touchwood, the sizzling chemistry can be seen in our songs, too, which is very visible.

How did you both manage to pull off emotional and intimate scenes?

Since we connected instantly, doing emotional and intimate scenes was not a big deal. However, it’s important to have a comfort level and understanding with the person sharing the same screen space. Needless to say, we had a good team which is really important. We were neither nervous nor scared.

What if this film had to be released digitally? What’s your take on OTT platforms?

Sajid sir always said it’s a big and a good film, so we will put it up in theatres. OTT is an important platform. The content there is superb and very interesting and the youth likes watching it.

A lot of stars face a lot of criticism and trolling online. How has your social media experience been like?

Luckily I have not received harsh or weird comments often, maybe a few once in a while. I have no pressure about it. I only reply to my fans.

Would you like to give any message to newcomers?

I don’t think I have the right to say much. But I would say believe in yourself even if no one believes in you. You must stand up for what you are.

Last but not least, is there anything in store with Dharma Productions?

There is nothing with Dharma Productions right now. Maybe later.

Published on: Saturday, November 20, 2021, 12:01 AM IST