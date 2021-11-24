Milan Luthria spills the beans on why he directed Tadap

These days the trailer of Tadap has created quite a buzz. The film’s director Milan Luthria, best known for The Dirty Picture, Once Upon a Time in Mumbaai and Baadshaho, is back with a directorial after almost four years. Tadap stars Ahan Shetty and Tara Sutaria.

Talking about the film Milan says, “Tadap is a different story. This was something I never ever thought of. These could be the reasons I made it... Sajid (Nadiadwala) is a wonderful producer. I like Ahan very much. But I tested him because I wanted to gauge his potential more. I tested Tara also. After that, I started thinking about who they are? They were my actors. They were professional actors on set. They had to work very hard as this is a tough action film loaded emotionally and dramatically. I threw them into the deep end, and they have come out with flying colours.”

Tadap will hit screens on December 3. Despite the film being its male lead in his first-ever Bollywood outing and a 50 per cent theatre occupancy, Milan is hoping the team’s hard work is appreciated. “I’m not thinking about numbers... I am thinking about appreciation. We have made an entertaining, gripping, fresh and clutter-breaking film. It does not follow any known template of the recent past. It’s not an assembly line product. I don’t think 50 per cent capacity is a problem; not every show in every theatre runs housefull. Very often, you go to multiplexes with 100 per cent capacity and find half the theatre full," Milan explains.

The filmmaker is confident that the audience will gravitate towards good content. "I guess people have gone through hell during these two years owing to the pandemic outbreak, so malls, restaurants and theatres, as well as tourism, will see a high rise. People are looking for entertainment after this lull period,” Milan signs off.

