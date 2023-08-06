 Inside Videos: Kajol Celebrates 49th Birthday With Ajay Devgn & Tanuja, Cuts Cake With Vatsal Sheth
Kajol also shared a post on Instagram on Sunday to thank everyone for their wishes

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Sunday, August 06, 2023, 03:32 PM IST
Actress Kajol, who is currently garnering praises for her role in The Trial, celebrated her 49th birthday with close friends and family members in Mumbai on Saturday. Several inside photos and videos from her intimate birthday bash have surfaced on social media.

In a now-viral video, Kajol is seen cutting cake with her birthday twin, actor Vatsal Sheth. Kajol's mother, veteran actress Tanuja, Ajay Devgn and several others are also seen in the clip.

The actress also shared a post on Instagram on Sunday to thank everyone for their wishes. She shared a couple of pictures and wrote, "This room and this day was filled with so much love and laughter and blessings and all the good things that I can’t even name .. all I can say is that I am Blessed, I am blessed , I am blessed .. thank u to all and everyone who loves me.. I felt it yesterday .. from my friends and family to my super awesome fans .. love you right back."

Meanwhile, Taarzan: The Wonder Car actor Vatsal shared a photo with Kajol on his Instagram stories and added a 'happy birthday to us' sticker.

Kajol reshared the picture and wrote, "Happy Birthday my fellow Leo @vatsalsheth."

On the work front, Kajol is currently seen in The Trial. Written and fronted by Suparn S Verma, the show revolves around Noyonika, who resumes her law career, following her husband Rajeev Sen Gupta’s arrest, when he gets embroiled in a sleaze and corruption scandal.

When the husband, a decorated judge himself, (played by Jisshu) is unable to seek a lawyer to represent his case, Noyonika has to step in. The show eventually traces the tilting scale between morals and ethics.

The Trial is an adaptation of the award-winning American series,The Good Wife. The show also stars Sheeba Chaddha, Kubbra Sait, Aamir Ali and Gaurav Pandey in important roles.

