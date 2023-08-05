7 Must-Have Sarees From Kajol's Wardrobe That Are Perfect For Every Occasion

By: FPJ Web Desk | August 05, 2023

Bollywood actress Kajol celebrates her birthday today. Take a cue from the 90s diva on how to rock the dual colour sequin saree

A simple cotton saree can never go out of style. Pair it up with a choker neck piece and tied hairbun

Plain chiffon saree cannot be boring ever. Wear it with a full length puff sleeve blouse and Kohl eyes

Ruffle saree can never go wrong! Take a cue from Kajol and pair it up with a pony hair, minimal makeup and gorgeous neck piece

A traditional sarree needs some simple makeup, half tied up hair, statement eye makeup and a red bindi to finish the look

Saree with a twist, perfect for those cocktail parties. Pair it up with a bold lips and open hair

Red can never go wrong! Bold polka dots red saree needs some kohl eys and nude lipstick

