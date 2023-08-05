Kajol Birthday: A Look At Her Best Performances

By: FPJ Web Desk | August 05, 2023
Actress Kajol celebrates her 49th birthday today on August 5. On this occasion, let's take a look at some iconic portayals by The Trial star.
Simran in Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge (1995) - Kajol's performance as a headstrong yet lovable character in this classic romantic film is widely acclaimed.
Anjali Sharma in Kuch Kuch Hota Hai (1998) - Her portrayal of a lively and bubbly college student won hearts and became one of her most memorable roles.
Anjali Sharma again in Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham (2001) - Her comic yet emotional and nuanced portrayal added depth to this family drama.
Priya in Baazigar (1993) - Kajol impressed audiences as a strong-willed woman seeking revenge in this thriller.
Naina in Dushman (1998) - Kajol showcased her versatility by portraying double role, Naina and her lookalike Sonia, in this gripping revenge drama.
Meena in Hulchul (1995) - Her portrayal of a vivacious and outspoken village girl brought a lot of charm to this comedy-drama.
Isha in “Gupt: The Hidden Truth" (1997) - Kajol's performance in negative role as an obsessive & psychotic lover added suspense to this thriller.
Zooni Ali Beg in "Fanaa" (2006) - Kajol's portrayal of a visually impaired woman who falls in love added depth to this romantic drama.
Mandira in "My Name Is Khan" (2010) - Her moving performance as a single mother navigating life after a tragic event garnered critical acclaim.
