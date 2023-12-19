 Tanuja Health Update: Veteran Actress Gets Discharged From Mumbai Hospital
The 80-year-old actor was taken to a Juhu hospital on Sunday evening following age-related complications.

PTIUpdated: Tuesday, December 19, 2023, 11:27 AM IST
Veteran actor Tanuja, who was admitted to the intensive care unit (ICU) of a hospital here, was discharged on Monday night, a source said.

The 80-year-old actor, known for movies such as "Jewel Thief" and "Haathi Mere Saathi", was taken to a Juhu hospital on Sunday evening following age-related complications.

"She was discharged from the hospital late last night as all her health parameters were normal," the source told PTI on Tuesday.

Tanuja, a popular actor in the 1960s and 1970s, has worked in several Hindi and Bengali films such as "Baharen Phir Bhi Aayengi", "Mere Jeevan Sathi", "Jeene Ki Raah" as well as "Deya Neya", "Teen Bhubaner Pare" and "Prothom Kadam Phool".

She made her film debut as a child artiste with the 1950 film "Hamari Beti", which also launched her elder sister Nutan's career. The film was the directorial debut of her mother, veteran star Shobhna Samarth.

Tanuja, who has also starred in TV shows "Aarambh" and "Junoon", is the mother of actors Kajol and Tanishaa Mukerji.

Tanuja was last seen in Prime Video's 2022 anthology "Modern Love: Mumbai".

