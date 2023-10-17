Tamil Music Composer Imman Vows To NEVER Work With Sivakarthikeyan: 'He Betrayed Me'

Tamil music composer D Imman has said he will never again work with actor Sivakarthikeyan.

Imman has been a long-time collaborator with the 'Doctor' actor and has composed several songs from Sivakarthikeyan's movies such as 'Seema Raaja' , 'Rajini Murugan' and 'Namma Vettu Pillali'. Recently in an interview on a YouTube channel, the composer was asked about any upcoming collaboration with the actor though Imman shot down the question.

Being rather cryptic and not really revealing anything substantial, the 'Koodamela Koodavechi' hitmaker only said that Sivakarthikeyan had betrayed him in some way, and he won't ever work with him again.

As to what happened between them, the composer refused to elaborate any further. Speaking in Tamil, the composer said: "What Siva did really just turned my life around, and not for the better. He betrayed me and I can't just let it go, so no, I won't work with him again. Perhaps in another life where he is the composer and I the actor, then perhaps. But as of now, I don't see anything happening."

The composer said: "Some things affect you greatly, and those things you just can't forget like that. You can't just let them go and what he did in his betrayal for me is something I cannot just push aside. So no, I won't be working with him in the foreseeable future."

Beyond that though, Imman refused to comment any further and didn't even highlight what exactly happened between them. However, when he was being asked this question, the composer was visibly a bit hesitant to answer even feeling slightly uncomfortable.

Most recently, Imman composed music for the political-drama film 'Kazhuvethi Moorkkan'. After that he is scheduled to work on films such as 'Valli Mayil', 'Malai', and 'Public'.

