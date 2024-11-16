 Tamil Filmmaker Suresh Sangaiah, Known For Directing Oru Kidayin Karunai Manu, Passes Away In Chennai After Battling Liver Failure
Tamil Filmmaker Suresh Sangaiah, Known For Directing Oru Kidayin Karunai Manu, Passes Away In Chennai After Battling Liver Failure

Tamil director Suresh Sangaiah died on November 15 in Chennai after battling liver failure around 11 PM. The news of his death was confirmed by cinematographer Saran, who worked with him on the Tamil film Oru Kidayin Karunai Manu. Suresh had recently collaborated with Yogi Babu for a Hotstar Specials exclusive, an untitled film.

Shefali Fernandes
Updated: Saturday, November 16, 2024, 11:31 AM IST
article-image

Tamil director Suresh Sangaiah passed away on Friday, November 15, 2024, in Chennai after battling liver failure. He was admitted to the Rajiv Gandhi Hospital, where he breathed his last around 11 PM. News of his death was confirmed by cinematographer Saran, who worked with him on the Tamil film Oru Kidayin Karunai Manu.

Halitha Shameem, who is also a Tamil director, mourned the loss of Suresh. Sharing his photo, she wrote on X, "Shocked and saddened to hear about @sureshsangaiah's passing. I've always held #OruKidayinKarunaiManu as a precious film and now with a deeper significance."

Check it out:

article-image

He is survived by his wife and two children.

Tamil Filmmaker Suresh Sangaiah, Known For Directing Oru Kidayin Karunai Manu, Passes Away In Chennai After Battling Liver Failure
Tamil Filmmaker Suresh Sangaiah, Known For Directing Oru Kidayin Karunai Manu, Passes Away In Chennai After Battling Liver Failure

As per a report in Money Control, the filmmaker was suffering from jaundice and had been battling liver failure, for which he was undergoing treatment.

Suresh started his career as an assistant director to M. Manikandan, where he worked on the 2015 film Kaaka Muttai. Later, he decided to pursue his passion for filmmaking and transitioned into a full-fledged director, eventually directing Oru Kidayin Karunai Manu, which starred Vidharth and Raveena Ravi in ​​the lead roles.

article-image

He has also directed Sathiya Sothanai, which featured Premgi Amaren.

Suresh had recently collaborated with Yogi Babu for a Hotstar Specials exclusive, untitled film. Reportedly, the film would revolve around the life of a village man facing societal challenges, promising to be another unique tale.

The yet-to-be-titled film, produced by SR Ramesh Babu’s RB Talkies and Jegan Baskaran’s Box Office Studios, also features Lovelyn Chandrasekar as the female lead, alongside George Maryan, Raichal Rabecca, and Ramakrishnan.

