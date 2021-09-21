'Pei Mama' makers trolled for 'face-swapping' Yogi Babu in poster of Vicky Kaushal's 'Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship'

Makers of Tamil movie 'Pei Mama' have apparently photo-shopped the face of actor Yogi Babu in the poster of actor Vicky Kaushal's horror film 'Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship'.

Several Twitter users trolled the makers for 'face swapping' Vicky's face with Yogi.

"This is the OFFICIAL POSTER of #YogiBabu’s #PeiMama which is not copied, nor inspired but they directly used #Bhoot poster by using face swapping technique," tweeted a user.

Another wrote, "The Official Poster of #YogiBabu's film #PeiMama is copied from #VickyKaushal's #Bhoot Part One The Haunted Ship."

'Pei Mama' is a Tamil comedy movie, helmed by Sakthi Chidambaram. It also stars Malavika Menon, Vaiyapuri, Ramesh Khanna, MS Bhaskar, Kovai Sarala, and Chaams.

Horror flick 'Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship', which released last year, starred Vicky Kaushal and Bhumi Pednekar. The horror film revolves around a ship that lies static on a beach.

Produced by Karan Johar, it also featured Ashutosh Rana in the lead role.

Interestingly, one of the posters of 'Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship' was also accused of plagiarism. It looked a little too inspired, rather a blatant copy of Lijo Jose Pellissery's 'Jallikattu'.

'Jallikattu' is a Malayalam language thriller that featured Antony Varghese, Chemban Vinod Jose, Santhy Balachandran and Sabumon Abdusamad. The film which was helmed by Lilo aka 'king of chaos', released in 2019.

Published on: Tuesday, September 21, 2021, 04:44 PM IST