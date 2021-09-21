'Pei Mama' makers trolled for 'face-swapping' Yogi Babu in poster of Vicky Kaushal's 'Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship'

Makers of Tamil movie 'Pei Mama' have apparently photo-shopped the face of actor Yogi Babu in the poster of actor Vicky Kaushal's horror film 'Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship'.
Several Twitter users trolled the makers for 'face swapping' Vicky's face with Yogi.
"This is the OFFICIAL POSTER of #YogiBabu’s #PeiMama which is not copied, nor inspired but they directly used #Bhoot poster by using face swapping technique," tweeted a user.
Another wrote, "The Official Poster of #YogiBabu's film #PeiMama is copied from #VickyKaushal's #Bhoot Part One The Haunted Ship."
Check it out here:
'Pei Mama' is a Tamil comedy movie, helmed by Sakthi Chidambaram. It also stars Malavika Menon, Vaiyapuri, Ramesh Khanna, MS Bhaskar, Kovai Sarala, and Chaams.
Horror flick 'Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship', which released last year, starred Vicky Kaushal and Bhumi Pednekar. The horror film revolves around a ship that lies static on a beach.
Produced by Karan Johar, it also featured Ashutosh Rana in the lead role.
Interestingly, one of the posters of 'Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship' was also accused of plagiarism. It looked a little too inspired, rather a blatant copy of Lijo Jose Pellissery's 'Jallikattu'.
'Jallikattu' is a Malayalam language thriller that featured Antony Varghese, Chemban Vinod Jose, Santhy Balachandran and Sabumon Abdusamad. The film which was helmed by Lilo aka 'king of chaos', released in 2019.