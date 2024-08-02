Tamil Actor Prashanth Fined For Giving Interview While Riding Bike Without Helmet In Chennai (VIDEO)

Actor Prashanth, popularly known as Top Star in the Tamil film industry, was slapped with a fine for violating traffic rules in Chennai, after a video of him riding a motorcycle without a helmet went viral. He was reportedly giving an interview to a local news channel while riding the bike.

In the video, Prashanth can be seen driving the motorcycle on the busy streets of Chennai with the journalist riding pillion with him. The two were engrossed in conversation the actor drove the bike around the city, that too without a helmet.

As soon as the interview surfaced online, netizens lashed out at the actor for violating traffic rules in broad daylight, and also criticised the Chennai Traffic Police for not taking action against him only because he was a celebrity.

After netizens demanded action against the actor, the Greater Chennai Traffic Police shared a post from its official X handle, and informed that the actor was slapped with a fine of Rs 2,000 for violating the important traffic rule.

"₹2000 charged for rider & pillion. Rider not wearing helmet," the post read, along with a picture of Prashanth and the journalist riding the bike. "#ActionTaken on reported violation," the handle tweeted.

Prashanth is yet to react to the controversy.

On the work front, Prashanth is busy with the promotions of his upcoming film, Andhagan. The film is the official remake of Ayushmann Khurrana's Andhadhun, which released in 2018.

Andhagan is all set to hit the silver screens on August 9.