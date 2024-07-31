VIDEO: Chiranjeevi Pushes Airline Employee 'Bothering' Him For Selfie; Netizens React

Chiranjeevi | Twitter

Megastar Chiranjeevi faced criticism from fans after a viral video surfaced on social media showing him pushing an airline employee. The video, shared on platform X, features Chiranjeevi exiting a lift with his wife, Surekha. An airline employee approached him for a selfie, but Chiranjeevi responded by pushing him, leading to backlash from netizens.

In the clip, Chiranjeevi initially ignored the airline employee's request for a selfie and then pushed him away with his hand. The video shared on X, was captioned, "Chiranjeevi Rude Behaviour with Fans Airport @KChiruTweets."

As soon as the video went viral online there were mixed reactions by the netizens. Some called him rude, while some defended the actor. One of the users in his defence wrote, "Just because #Chiranjeevi is a decent man, even after having a hectic flight journey, he simply pushed the person for constantly bothering him for a selfie."

"But if there was another star at that place, he would have shot him with his gun or would’ve thrown his phone." While another user commented, "I stand with #Chiranjeevi."

Just like him, a few months ago, actor Nagarjuna shared an apologised on X, after his bodyguard pushed a specially-abled fan at the airport.

He stated on X that he was unaware of the situation, and wrote, "This just came to my notice … this shouldn’t have happened. I apologise to the gentleman and will take necessary precautions that it will not happen in the future."

Chiranjeevi and his family members were spotted at the airport, as they jetted off to Paris to attend the opening ceremony of the Olympics 2024. He was accompanied by his wife Surekha, Ram Charan and his wife Upasana.