Chiranjeevi's Former Son-In-Law Sirish Bharadwaj Dies Due To Illness In Hyderabad

Chiranjeevi’s former son-in-law, Sirish Bharadwaj, passed away on Wednesday (June 19) due to an illness. According to a report in Zee Telugu, Sirish had been ailing for some time and he breathed his last after being hospitalised in Hyderabad.

Actress Sri Reddy, who reportedly has a strained connection with Chiranjeevi's family, took to to Facebook to spread the news and grieve his passing.

Sri shared an old photo of Sirish with Chiranjeevi's daughter Sreeja and their daughter, Nivrithi. She wrote, “(Chiranjeevi ex alludu) sirish bharadwaj is no more. At least now Rest in peace raaa, sirish bhardwaj everyone cheated on you raa.” She added, “Rest in peace Sirish.”

According to media reports, Sirish died while receiving treatment at a private hospital in Gachibowli, Hyderabad, for an illness. The hospital and family are yet to release a statement.

Rest in peace sirish pic.twitter.com/nins1IqxNt — Sri Reddy (@SriReddyTalks) June 19, 2024

In 2007, Sreeja Konidela (19) eloped and married Sirish (22) at Arya Samaj in Hyderabad. After the wedding, she talked to the press, claiming that she was under 'threat' from her family and was seeking protection.

She married Sirish against her family's desires and sought police protection from her father. Chiranjeevi had filed a kidnapping charge against Sirish, alleging she was a 'child' at the time of her marriage.

The duo named their daughter named Nivrithi in 2008. In 2011, Sreeja filed a dowry harassment claim against Sirish and his family and had a split in 2014.

Sreeja later married Kalyaan Dhev in front of their families in 2016. However, the couple separated in 2022. They have a daughter named Navishka.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Chiranjeevi was last seen in Sri Manjunatha (2021) as Manjunatha/Lord Shiva. In 2023, he has also narrated Ponniyin Selvan: II, Telugu version.