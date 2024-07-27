 Tamannaah Bhatia Shares Glimpse Of Her Surprise Birthday Celebration On Stree 2 Sets, Calls Aaj Ki Raat 'Special'
Actor Tamannaah Bhatia, who is garnering praises for her dance moves in 'Aaj Ki Raat' song from 'Stree 2', opened about what made this song special.

ANIUpdated: Saturday, July 27, 2024, 08:59 PM IST
article-image

Actor Tamannaah Bhatia, who is garnering praises for her dance moves in 'Aaj Ki Raat' song from 'Stree 2', opened about what made this song special and challenges she faced shooting it. Sung by Madhubanti Bagchi and composed by the dynamic duo Sachin-Jigar, 'Aaj Ki Raat' is choreographed by Vijay Ganguly.

In the song, Tamannaah set the stage on fire with her dance moves. Dressed in a stunning green outfit, she captivates the people of Chanderi. Talking about the song and the shoot, Tamannaah said, "The song was shot in the freezing temperature of 5 degrees. It was challenging, but it was so much fun to be on the set. What makes this song special is the fact that I shot it on my birthday."

"I think the biggest gift an actor can have is a working birthday, and celebrating it with the warm team of 'Stree 2' was just the cherry on top. I'm overwhelmed with how the song is being received by the audience. Now, wishing the film also shatters all the box office records."

article-image

Directed by Amar Kaushik, a thrilling narrative will see the return of the original cast, led by RajKummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor. Also starring Pankaj Tripathi, Aparshakti Khurana and Abhishek Banerjee, it promises a return to the spooky yet hilarious world where the legendary Stree continues to terrify men.

article-image

Apart from 'Stree 2', Tamannaah is gearing up for an interesting lineup of releases. She has an upcoming Telugu film 'Odela 2', a Hindi film 'Vedaa' and an OTT project 'Daring Partners' to her credit.

