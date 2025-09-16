Mumbai News: Raj Kundra Questioned For Five Hours By EOW In ₹60 Crore Financial Probe

Raj Kundra | PTI

The Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of the Mumbai Police recorded the statement of businessman Raj Kundra, husband of actress Shilpa Shetty, for nearly five hours in connection with a ₹60 crore financial investigation. Officials said Kundra is likely to be summoned again next week.

Shilpa Shetty May Be Summoned

According to sources, after Kundra’s round of questioning, Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty is also expected to be summoned. However, no official summons have been issued to her yet.

Investments Across Five Companies Under Scrutiny

During the preliminary statement, Kundra admitted that nearly ₹60 crore was invested across five companies – Satyug Gold, Vihaan Industries, Essential Bulk Commodities Pvt Ltd, Best Deal, and Statement Media. Investigators suspect that these funds were diverted to related parties and siphoned off for frivolous expenses.

Questionable Expenses of ₹25 Crore Identified

Scrutiny of Kundra’s bank statements revealed questionable expenses worth ₹25 crore, including ₹3.15 crore on a warehouse, ₹20 crore on broadcasts, and payments for a rented office in Matunga.

Celebrity Fee and Transactions Raise Red Flags

The EOW has also flagged a ₹4 crore celebrity fee paid as a “salary” through his own company, raising concerns over fund misuse. His bank records also showed financial transactions with Ekta Kapoor’s Balaji Telefilms. Investigators have asked Kundra to provide employee details and the valuation of the complainant’s equity share in the next meeting, as the valuation was never carried out despite the complainant being the largest shareholder.

Video Files Under Investigation

Meanwhile, the EOW had asked Kundra to submit video files from his platform stored on a pen drive. Kundra claimed that all videos were already seized by the Mumbai Crime Branch in a previous case. Police sources confirmed that the EOW will coordinate with the Crime Branch regarding these videos and may requisition them if necessary.

Investigation Ongoing

The case remains under investigation, with further questioning of Kundra and potentially Shilpa Shetty expected in the coming days.