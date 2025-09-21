Mumbai Police Crime Branch Worships Goddess Idol Recovered 35 Years Ago Ahead Of Navratri During Crime Investigation

Idol Recovered 35 Years Ago |

Mumbai Police Crime Branch has revived a unique tradition, worshipping a goddess idol recovered nearly 35 years ago during the investigation of a theft case. The 3.5-foot-tall idol, made of panchadhatu (five-metal alloy), was among several stolen items seized in 1989.

Divine Vision Sparks Worship Tradition

Legend has it that a police officer had a divine vision around 1990–91, prompting the idol to be formally worshipped. Since then, the ritual has been observed every Navratri with devotion and faith.

Spiritual Significance and Beliefs

Though little is known about the idol’s origin, many believe it holds immense spiritual power. Officers reportedly seek its blessings before undertaking major crime investigations, and it is said that the complainant in the original case gifted the idol to the Mumbai Police.

Retired Officers Join Navratri Celebrations

Retired female officers and devotees familiar with the idol’s spiritual importance also participate in the nine-day worship. Special offerings and meals are distributed to women devotees visiting the Crime Branch during Navratri.

Year-Round Installation

Outside the festival period, the goddess idol remains installed at the administrative department of the Crime Branch, serving as a symbol of faith and devotion for the police personnel.