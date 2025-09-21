 Weather Update: Moderate Rainfall To Lash Mumbai, MMR This Week; Yellow Alert In Effect
Devashri BhujbalUpdated: Sunday, September 21, 2025, 10:04 PM IST
Mumbai and it's neighbouring districts of Thane, Palghar and Raigad received moderate rainfall over the weekend and similar weather conditions will continue this week. For Monday, the region is placed under Yellow Alert for light to moderate rainfall accompanied with thunderstorms. 

On Sunday, some the areas which received highest rainfall included Andheri, Vikhroli, Byculla, Colaba, Worli, Pali Hill, Santacruz, Dahisar, Borivali, Mulund etc.

Weather Forecast for the Next 48 Hours

As per local weather forecast for the next 48 hours for Mumbai city and suburbs, the skies will be partly cloudy with moderate rain very likely suburbs. There is also possibility of thunderstorm accompanied with lightning at isolated places. The maximum and minimum temperatures will be around 30°C and 26°C.

Monsoon Withdrawal Update

Mumbai has already received above-normal rainfall this monsoon. As per weather department, the conditions are favourable for southwest monsoon withdrawal, however, it has not reached Maharashtra yet.

The heavy rainfall in the catchment areas too has resulted into stock of levels in seven lakes supplying water to Mumbai crossing 99%. As of Sunday morning, the lake levels were 99.11% with 14,34,522 million litres total usage water.

