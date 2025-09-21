 Mumbai Crime Branch Raids Illegal Hookah Parlour In Vikhroli, 27 Arrested, Cash And Equipments Seized
During the raid, conducted around 12:30 am, police found that the establishment’s owner, manager, and staff were operating unlawfully by serving hookah along with cold drinks and water to customers.

Poonam AprajUpdated: Sunday, September 21, 2025, 09:54 PM IST
article-image
Representational Image

Acting on specific instructions to crack down on illegal activities, Unit-7 of the Mumbai Crime Branch raided an illegal hookah parlour operating under the name Orange Mint Lounge and More, located on the first floor above Bar Bank, HMPL, Surya Nagar, Vikhroli (West), in the early hours of September 21.

Violation of COTPA

During the raid, conducted around 12:30 am, police found that the establishment’s owner, manager, and staff were operating unlawfully by serving hookah along with cold drinks and water to customers. This was in clear violation of the Cigarettes and Other Tobacco Products Act (COTPA), 2003, and its amended provisions of 2018.

Arrests and Seizures

A total of 27 people were arrested, including 2 managers, 1 cashier, 12 employees, and 11 customers (9 men and 2 women). Items seized from the premises included ₹10,300 in cash, 14 hookah sets, 7 boxes of hookah flavours, and other hookah-related paraphernalia.

Legal Action Registered

A case has been registered at Parksite Police Station under Sections 287, 125, 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), along with Sections 4, 7, and 21 of COTPA, 2003, and amended provisions 4(A) and 21(A) of the 2018 Act. The raid was conducted in the presence of two independent witnesses, and a detailed panchnama was drawn. The arrested individuals and seized items were handed over to Parksite Police Station for further legal action.

Police Team Involved

The operation was led by Senior PI Ajay Shankar Ballal of Unit-7, supported by API Sathe, API Sarvade, API Kharmate, PSI Kale, PSI Sawant, and staff officers Pawar, Gurav, Joshi, Ballal, Shitapuri, Galande, Jadhav, Raut, Harshal Patil, PSI Patil, and Sawant.

Ongoing Crackdown on Unauthorised Parlours

This raid is part of the Mumbai Police’s ongoing initiative to shut down unauthorised hookah parlours operating under the guise of lounges and restaurants.

