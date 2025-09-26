HOMETHON Property Expo 2025: Over 500 New Projects Power Diwali-Era Home Buying Surge; VIDEO

Maharashtra's minister for transport Pratap Sarnaik, Vinod Jaiswal CGM – RE, State Bank of India, Rajan Bandelkar, Vice Chairman NAREDCO India, Manju Sharma CGM State Bank of India, Niranjan Hiranandani Chairman NAREDCO India at the Inauguration of HOMETHON Real Estate Expo 2025 | File Photo

Mumbai, September 27, 2025 – The home-buying fervor of the festive season has found its perfect stage at HOMETHON Property Expo 2025, hosted by NAREDCO Maharashtra at JIO World Convention Centre, BKC. Over 500 new real estate projects were unveiled, cumulatively worth more than ₹1 Lakh Crore, solidifying the event’s reputation as a marquee platform in India’s residential market.

Thousands of prospective buyers poured into the venue, drawn by a heady mix of festive fervor, deep discounts, and aggressive financing offers. From entry-level homes to upscale luxury properties, the full spectrum of real estate aspirations is on display — and many are converting footfalls into firm bookings.

Mumbai, Maharashtra: HOMETHON Property Expo 2025, organized by NAREDCO Maharashtra, hosted the 4th edition of The Real Estate Forum pic.twitter.com/wgdhA6OwQ1 — IANS (@ians_india) September 26, 2025

Nationwide Sales Surge Expected

The timing could not be more propitious. According to industry sources, leading real estate consultancies and media reports expect that 1.35 to 1.40 lakh homes could be sold nationwide during the upcoming Diwali / festive quarter alone, building on the momentum of prior years. Inquiries and transactions during festive periods have historically surged by 15–20 percent, and in many major cities even doubled in certain quarters.

🗓 २६ सप्टेंबर २०२५ | 📍मुंबई



आज माझ्या हस्ते NARDECO Maharashtra's The Real Estate Forum 2025 या महत्त्वपूर्ण कार्यक्रमाचे उद्घाटन करण्यात आले. रिअल इस्टेट क्षेत्रातील गुंतवणुकीच्या संधी आणि उद्योगातील दिग्गजांशी संवाद साधण्यासाठी हा मंच अत्यंत उपयुक्त आहे.



सामान्य नागरिकांना… pic.twitter.com/UjOigUXnIH — Pratap Baburao Sarnaik (@PratapSarnaik) September 26, 2025

What’s Driving the Rush?

• Project Power Play: Over 500 new launches spanning Mumbai, Pune, Thane, Navi Mumbai, Nashik, Nagpur and surrounding regions.

• Value Unleashed: Collections of exclusive festival offers, including stamp duty waivers, registration perks, and low-interest home loans from leading banks and HFCs.

• Brand Trust: Participation from marquee developers such as Godrej Properties, Adani Realty, Hiranandani, Mahindra Lifespaces, Raymond Realty, and more.

• International Reach: For the first time, the International Pavilion allows to explore curated overseas property options.

• On-ground Expertise: Channel partners, financial advisors, and in-house consultants are helping visitors decode deals, compare schemes, and make confident purchase decisions.

NAREDCO Maharashtra’s Milestone Edition

Mr. Prashant Sharma, President of NAREDCO Maharashtra, commented, “This edition of HOMETHON crosses yet another milestone — with more than 500 projects and over ₹1 lakh crore in launches, the expo is validating the power of the festive purchase window. The ambience is electric, interest is real, and homebuyers have an exceptional opportunity to act decisively before September 28.”

Realtors’ Conclave 2025 Announced

For the first time ever, NAREDCO Maharashtra will host a dedicated event for agents and channel partners – “The Realtors’ Conclave 2025.” This exclusive gathering is expected to bring together over 2,500 channel partners on the second day of the HOMETHON Property Expo 2025.

Festival of Home Ownership

With footfalls climbing by the hour and deals being closed in real time, HOMETHON 2025 is more than a trade show — it’s a festival of home ownership. The expo runs through 28th September, and with launches and offers of this magnitude, organizers and developers alike expect it to be the most successful edition yet.

