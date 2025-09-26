PM Narendra Modi To Inaugurate Navi Mumbai International Airport & Metro 3 Line On October 8, Says Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis |

The long-awaited Navi Mumbai International Airport (NMIA) is set to be inaugurated during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Maharashtra on 8–9 October, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis confirmed. The Prime Minister will also inaugurate Mumbai’s Metro 3 line during his visit.

Proposal to Name Airport After DB Patil

The Maharashtra government has sent a proposal to the Centre to name the airport after the late MP and social activist DB Patil, a prominent figure in the region. The decision is pending with the Union government.

Twin-Airport Model for Mumbai

Located near Ulwe and Panvel, NMIA will operate alongside the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) under a twin-airport model. This structure mirrors international examples such as Dubai’s DXB–DWC, London’s Heathrow–Gatwick, and New York’s JFK–Newark.

As always, it was an honour to meet our great leader Hon PM Narendra Modi ji at New Delhi this afternoon.

It was always pleasure to meet him & seek his valuable guidance on various issues.

Briefed Hon PM Narendra Modi ji on damages caused by heavy rains subsequent floods in… pic.twitter.com/KunC4XiyKh — Devendra Fadnavis (@Dev_Fadnavis) September 26, 2025

Phased Development with Massive Capacity

Being developed in five phases, the first stage of NMIA will accommodate 20 million passengers annually and handle 0.5 million metric tonnes (MMT) of cargo. Once fully completed, the airport will be able to serve 90 million passengers and manage 3.2 MMT of cargo each year, positioning it among the largest aviation hubs in Asia.

Air India Express to Lead Operations

The Air India group has announced that its low-cost arm, Air India Express, will be the first to operate from NMIA. The airline will initially run 20 daily departures to over 15 domestic destinations. By mid-2026, this is expected to expand to 55 daily departures, including five international routes.

Key Features of NMIA

Four passenger terminals planned by 2032

Two parallel runways with capacity for 45 air traffic movements per hour

World’s fastest baggage claim system during initial operations

India’s largest General Aviation Terminal with 75 aircraft stands

Cargo terminals with 0.8 million tonnes annual capacity in phase one

Dedicated MRO facility and advanced ATC tower

Excellent connectivity via Mumbai Trans Harbour Link, Metro lines and major highways