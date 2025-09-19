Mumbai Crime Branch Probes Dubulla Brothers’ Links; UAPA Likely To Be Invoked, Seek Again Custody Within 15 Days

Mumbai: The Mumbai Crime Branch is investigating possible direct links between two brothers, Rakesh Dubbula (20) and Umesh Dubbula (25), who were arrested in connection with the theft of an INSAS rifle and ammunition from New Navy Nagar, Colaba. Officials indicated that the agency is likely to again seek accused custody within the next 15 days. For that reason crime branch will go to the Court to seek Custody of Accused from Jail.

Sources said that the Crime Branch is gathering evidence to invoke provisions of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) against the accused. Investigating teams have also been dispatched outside Maharashtra, including to Kerala and Kochi’s INS Garuda base, as part of the probe.

Rifle stolen for “extortion and dominance” in Telangana forests : Preliminary investigations suggest that accused Umesh Dubbula intended to use the stolen rifle to establish dominance in the forests of Yellapalli near Asifabad, Telangana, allegedly to facilitate extortion. Police said that this region, historically rich in teakwood and tendua leaves since the British era, has been a hub for illegal timber trade and is located near the Raipur railway route used for teak exports. Investigators suspect the weapon was meant to threaten PWD contractors engaged in road projects in the region.

At the same time, police are probing possible Naxalite links, as the area has long been under Naxal influence. Evidence is being collected to determine whether the rifle theft was connected to supplying arms to insurgents.

The Dubulla brothers were apprehended within 48 hours of the theft, from Asifabad in Telangana. The stolen INSAS rifle, 40 live cartridges, and three magazines were recovered from bushes near their residence, where they had hidden the arms.

Investigators revealed that Rakesh Dubbula is a serving Army jawan currently posted at INS Kochi, and was earlier stationed at INS Garuda in Mumbai in February 2024, giving him familiarity with Navy Nagar premises. His elder brother, Umesh, runs a liquor business in Telangana.

Police believe the brothers intended to use the high-tech weapon to create terror in the forests and possibly collaborate with Naxal operatives for extortion activities in the region. The case is being closely monitored, and the addition of UAPA charges is expected in the coming days.

