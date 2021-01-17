Talking Theatre: Re-visiting two plays that bring Gandhi to life on stage!

It was quite significant that, in a year ridden with disease, hatred and uncertainty, two playwrights chose to stage M.K. Gandhi when the theatres re-opened.

Theatre maverick Makarand Deshpande turned to the Mahatma for inspiration and solace when he found a growing atmosphere of animosity all around, especially on social media. “I find hatred against one another has reached unforeseen heights, both, within India and globally,” he laments. “Today, it is so easy to create divisiveness even on WhatsApp groups. The violence on social media is almost palpable and communication networks are being so misused.”

Extremely depressed, Makarand found himself increasingly drawn to the teachings of the apostle of ahimsa. “I read up a lot on Gandhi, during the lockdown and he left a deep impact on me,” relates the writer-actor-director. The outcome was a play, simply titled Gandhi. Using two contrary characters in his play, a muscle man who revels in violence, and a thinking poet, Deshpande juxtaposed diverse beliefs to bring the former onto a path of non-violence. By making the 70-minute play a solo act, with Deshpande, himself, playing both characters, the director skilfully externalised the internal dichotomy of individuals, where brute force and sensitivity are at constant loggerheads.