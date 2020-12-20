As Mumbai's noted theatre group Akvarious turns 20, founder Akarsh Khurana opens up about its eventful journey

With the twinkle-eyed Akarsh Khurana at its helm, Akvarious theatre group celebrated 20 eventful years last week, at Prithvi Theatre. “The fact that Prithvi had re-opened was celebration enough!” exudes Akarsh. “Prithvi has always been a second home to me so it was really like a wonderful, happy reunion with the Prithvi team. Earlier, when we were wondering how to celebrate online, nothing seemed adequate. So, the timing of Prithvi’s re-opening was perfect.”

But Akvarious did keep itself busy online, all through the lockdown. “We created digital plays on Zoom and Insider; and started our Instagram channel AkvariousLive where we curated live performances and talks. We are resilient creatures and will find ways to present our art,” shares the writer-director-actor.

Resilience is a key word in Akvarious’ two-decade relationship with theatre. Starting out, while its members were still studying in St. Xavier’s college, with a much-awarded Brothers, the group got its first jolt with its ambitious second production, They Shoot Horses Don’t They, when they almost got booed off the stage. But theatre veteran Naseeruddin Shah watched it till the end. Akarsh, who ‘was shitting bricks seeing him there’, was gifted a book, the next day, by the senior actor, Towards a Poor Theatre. The youngster took Shah’s ‘disguised punishment’ in the right spirit. “That book was a real eye-opener and a life lesson,” he recalls, sportingly.

Akvarious bounced back from that disaster by staging a short play, Three’s A Crowd. Other plays inspired by The Beatles and Pink Floyd followed. Having been born at the start of a new century, the group embodied optimism and youthful confidence. They tried their hand at various genres including children’s theatre by dramatizing Ruskin Bond’s short stories that were hugely popular and performed all over the country.