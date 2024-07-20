Taimur Ali Khan's Nanny Lalita Dsilva Recalls Worrying For His Safety During Paparazzi Chase: 'Bohot Pressure Tha'

Lalita Dsilva previously worked as a nanny for Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan's son, Taimur Ali Khan. Recently, she opened up about how paparazzi had gone crazy over Taimur's since his birth.

Recalling the days of paparazzi frenzy around Taimur, she told the Hindustan Times that there was pressure from the public and media. "I would have to tell people ‘Yeh baccha hai, don’t chase him, why are you behaving like this’ I had to tell mothers ‘I know Taimur is very cute, his parents are also cute and handsome, but take care of your kids also, click your own children’s pics," she said.

She revealed that there was a lot of pressure but she managed. Lalita said that she had no experience clearing the media or stopping them from clicking pictures of Taimur.

"I was very concerned for Taimur’s safety, that he should be kept secure from all this,” Dsilva concluded.

She was also Kareena Kapoor Khan's younger son, Jehangir Ali Khan's nanny.

She is currently doing the rounds on the internet after her photos with Anant Ambani from his grand wedding went viral on social media.

Talking about the same. Lalita said that Anant was the first child she started taking care of. Calling it an 'unbelievable feeling', she said that he was a good kid. She said that the Ambanis are still in touch with her as she also took care of Isha Ambani and Akash Ambani.

"They are such a rich family but have still not forgotten me. Hard work pays off, I worked dedicatedly with Anant. They invited me for Isha and Akash’s wedding too, but I was busy travelling with Taimur then. This time, Ram Charan sir and Upasana ji helped me stay back and attend the wedding,” she added.

Who is Lalita Dsilva?

Lalita Dsilva is a pediatric nurse with over 30 years of experience.

She also works as a nanny for Ram Charan and his wife, Upasana Konidela's daughter, Klin Kara.