 Guests Wear Colour-Coded Bands At Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's Wedding: What Do They Mean?
Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant tied the knot in a grand ceremony on July 12, 2024, in Mumbai.

Shefali FernandesUpdated: Sunday, July 14, 2024, 06:08 PM IST
The much-anticipated wedding of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant witnessed several Bollywood celebrities in attendance. However, it was noted that many stars and other guests were seen wearing colour-coded bands on their wrists, sparking curiosity among fans. Now, we finally have an answer.

Author Durjoy Datta's wife, Avantika Mohan, shared an image on her Instagram story explaining the reason for the wristbands. According to her, the bands indicate the seating arrangement at Anant and Radhika's wedding.

"Reposting this, because it has been 24 hours since! Guys! I know about the bands. It's very basic. Mere friend ne attend karre Thi, seating arrangement ke hisaab se the bands! Zone wise seating Thi!," she wrote.

Check it out:

The wedding celebration was attended by former UK prime ministers Boris Johnson and Tony Blair, futurist Peter Diamandis, artist Jeff Koons, former US Secretary of State John Kerry, and former Canadian PM Stephen Harper, among others.

The event was also graced by reality TV star Kim Kardashian, her sister Khloe Kardashian, and John Cena. Bollywood celebrities like Priyanka Chopra, Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Shah Rukh Khan, Ranveer Singh, Salman Khan, Arjun Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Ananya Panday, and Sara Ali Khan, among others were seen.

The couple's first pre-wedding festivities took place in Jamnagar, Gujarat, from March 1-3, 2024. Anant and Radhika's second pre-wedding was a cruise party a four-day event that took place from May 29th to June 1.

Anant and Radhika got engaged in a Gol Dhana ceremony in Mumbai on January 19, 2023.

