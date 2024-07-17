What Is The Connection Between Anant Ambani & Taimur Ali Khan?

In what could be termed as the biggest wedding of the decade, billionaire Mukesh Ambani's youngest son, Anant Ambani, got married to the love of his life, Radhika Merchant, in Mumbai. And amid the wedding buzz, eagle-eyed netizens found out an uncanny connection between Anant and the internet's favourite, Taimur Ali Khan.

Taimur, the elder son of Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan, was declared an internet sensation while he was only a toddler, and along with him, another person who got the spotlight on her was none other than her nanny, Lalita Dsilva, who later also took care of Saif and Bebo's second-born, Jeh.

And not many know but she is the same person who was once a nanny to Anant Ambani. Yes, you read that right. As Anant got married to Radhika, the newlyweds threw a grand reception bash for their employees and well-wishers, and Lalita too was invited to the party.

She took to her Instagram to share a throwback picture in which she can be seen holding a young Anant's hand during their trip to Paris. "This is me and Anant Ambani in Paris Disney World. This is where I started my baby care job. Anant was very good boy in his childhood. Till now he is loved by everyone in family and in social group. Today, on his big day, I am wishing him all the best for his happy married life. God bless this couple!" she wrote.

Not just that, but she also shared photos with the Ambani family from the wedding reception, in which she can be seen hugging Anant, and blessing the newlyweds.

"I'm deeply grateful for the joy and love that Anant baba and the Ambani family have brought into my life. I cherish the fond memories and warm moments we've shared, and I'm thankful for their unwavering love and respect. Even after all these years, their kindness and generosity continue to inspire me," she wrote.

She went on to say, "I'm blessed to have Nita bhabhi and Mukesh sir in my life, who still embrace me as a part of their family. I pray that Anant and Radhika are blessed with abundant love, happiness, and good health. The Ambani family's love and support mean the world to me, and I'm honoured to be a part of their lives."

Anant and Radhika got married on July 12 in an extravagant wedding in Mumbai and it was attended by some of the greatest personalities, not just from India but across the world.

They have now flown down to Jamnagar to spend time at Anant's pet project, Vantara, and the family will reportedly jet off to London soon where they will host another wedding bash for the couple.