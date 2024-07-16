 Katrina Kaif Photobombs Mahesh Babu's Daughter Sitara & Alia Bhatt's Selfie At Anant Ambani's Wedding
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentKatrina Kaif Photobombs Mahesh Babu's Daughter Sitara & Alia Bhatt's Selfie At Anant Ambani's Wedding

Katrina Kaif Photobombs Mahesh Babu's Daughter Sitara & Alia Bhatt's Selfie At Anant Ambani's Wedding

Mahesh Babu's daughter, Sitara Ghattamaneni, shared unseen photos on social media from Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's wedding.

Shefali FernandesUpdated: Tuesday, July 16, 2024, 05:39 PM IST
article-image
Photo Via Instagram

Telugu actor Mahesh Babu, his wife Namrata Shirodkar, and their daughter Sitara Ghattamaneni recently attended Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's wedding on July 12, 2024, in Mumbai.

Following the wedding, Sitara has been sharing unseen photos with Bollywood celebrities on her Instagram handle. On Tuesday, July 16, she posted selfies with Alia Bhatt, but it was Katrina Kaif unknowingly photobombing their picture that caught our attention.

Check it out:

Read Also
Mahesh Babu & Namrata Shirodkar Warn People About Daughter Sitara's Fake Instagram Account,...
article-image
Read Also
Guests Wear Colour-Coded Bands At Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's Wedding: What Do They Mean?
article-image

Sharing the photos, Sitara wrote, "fangirling mode: ON!!! all smiles with @aliaabhatt."

In it, Katrina is seen wearing a red Sabyasachi saree lined with minimal gold work. which she paired with a full-sleeved blouse. She chose polki jewels for accessories.

Alia, on the other hand, was seen wearing a 160-year-old silk saree with a zari border that had 99% pure silver and used approximately 6 grams of real gold from the House of Sunita Shekhawat.

While Sitara stunned in an ivory sharara set by Indian fashion designer Falguni Shane Peacock. "my best outfit at the best wedding by my favourites!," she captioned.

Read Also
What Is Blockout 2024 List & Why Are Alia Bhatt, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Kylie Jenner On It?
article-image

In 2021, Sitara had shared a photo with Alia on her birthday with the caption, "Happy Birthday to my favourite actress @aliaabhatt. Lots of love."

Read Also
Mahesh Babu Thanks Namrata Shirodkar For Making 'Everyday Better', Daughter Sitara Sends Hugs On Her...
article-image

Sitara made her silver screen debut with her father, Mahesh Babu's film Sarkaru Vaari Paata song Penny. Describing the song as a very special track for him, Mahesh introduced Sitara as his 'rockstar'

Mahesh Babu and Namrata Shirodkar also have a 16-year-old son, Gautam.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Throwback: When Katrina Kaif Revealed She Use To Cry On Her Birthday; Watch Video

Throwback: When Katrina Kaif Revealed She Use To Cry On Her Birthday; Watch Video

Katrina Kaif Photobombs Mahesh Babu's Daughter Sitara & Alia Bhatt's Selfie At Anant Ambani's...

Katrina Kaif Photobombs Mahesh Babu's Daughter Sitara & Alia Bhatt's Selfie At Anant Ambani's...

'When You Give Over 10,000 Hours...': Fawad Khan On Why Pakistani Drama Are Rage In India

'When You Give Over 10,000 Hours...': Fawad Khan On Why Pakistani Drama Are Rage In India

Chandrika Dixit Aka 'Vadapav Girl' Opens Up On Not Having Her Own Fights On Bigg Boss OTT 3: 'If...

Chandrika Dixit Aka 'Vadapav Girl' Opens Up On Not Having Her Own Fights On Bigg Boss OTT 3: 'If...

Anupamaa Fame Rohit Bakshi Thinks PM Modi Has Most Charismatic Personality: 'His Speeches, Ideas...

Anupamaa Fame Rohit Bakshi Thinks PM Modi Has Most Charismatic Personality: 'His Speeches, Ideas...