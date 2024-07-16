Katrina Kaif Photobombs Mahesh Babu's Daughter Sitara & Alia Bhatt's Selfie At Anant Ambani's Wedding

Photo Via Instagram

Telugu actor Mahesh Babu, his wife Namrata Shirodkar, and their daughter Sitara Ghattamaneni recently attended Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's wedding on July 12, 2024, in Mumbai.

Following the wedding, Sitara has been sharing unseen photos with Bollywood celebrities on her Instagram handle. On Tuesday, July 16, she posted selfies with Alia Bhatt, but it was Katrina Kaif unknowingly photobombing their picture that caught our attention.

Sharing the photos, Sitara wrote, "fangirling mode: ON!!! all smiles with @aliaabhatt."

In it, Katrina is seen wearing a red Sabyasachi saree lined with minimal gold work. which she paired with a full-sleeved blouse. She chose polki jewels for accessories.

Alia, on the other hand, was seen wearing a 160-year-old silk saree with a zari border that had 99% pure silver and used approximately 6 grams of real gold from the House of Sunita Shekhawat.

While Sitara stunned in an ivory sharara set by Indian fashion designer Falguni Shane Peacock. "my best outfit at the best wedding by my favourites!," she captioned.

In 2021, Sitara had shared a photo with Alia on her birthday with the caption, "Happy Birthday to my favourite actress @aliaabhatt. Lots of love."

Sitara made her silver screen debut with her father, Mahesh Babu's film Sarkaru Vaari Paata song Penny. Describing the song as a very special track for him, Mahesh introduced Sitara as his 'rockstar'

Mahesh Babu and Namrata Shirodkar also have a 16-year-old son, Gautam.