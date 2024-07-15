Who Is Veer Pahariya? All You Need To Know About Anant Ambani's BFF

By: Sachin T | July 15, 2024
As Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant got married, the one name who left everyone intrigued and was the centre of attraction was Veer Pahariya
From his limitless energy to quirky dance moves, Veer grabbed eyeballs, leaving netizens wondering who he actually was
Veer is one of the closest friends of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant, and is a part of even the most intimate functions of the Ambani family
An actor in the making, Veer is the grandson of former chief minister of Maharashtra, Sushilkumar Shinde
He once dated Sara Ali Khan, and on Koffee With Karan, the host had revealed that it was around the same time when Janhvi Kapoor was dating Veer's brother Shikhar
Post their breakup, Veer was reportedly dating Harnaaz Kaur Sandhu. At present, he is rumoured to be in a relationship with actress Manushi Chhillar
Veer is soon set to mark his Bollywood debut with Akshay Kumar's Sky Force, which is set against the backdrop of the 1965 India-Pakistan Air War
Not many know but Veer also worked as a body double for Varun Dhawan in the film, Bhediya
