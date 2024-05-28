Taha Shah Badussha REACTS To Dating Rumours With Pratibha Rantta: 'Wish I Could Tell You But...'

Since Taha Shah Badussha was spotted with Pratibha Rantta on a dinner date in Mumbai, rumours started making the rounds that they were dating. Recently, Taha reacted to the rumours about Pratibha and said that the only relationship he has is with his work.

Taha told News18, “I wish I could tell you that I’m in love but right now, my responsibility is to not fall in love but to give back to my mother and make her proud. Right now is the time to focus.”

Further, he said, “The only relationship that I should be having is with my work so that I can take care of my family. But yes, I want to fall in love and have a family in the future. And for that to happen, I’ll have to first stand up on my own two legs,” he added.

Taha said that, just like his character Tajdar in Heeramandi, he has always been a 'lover boy.' Further, he said that he has always been a man who gives his soul to the girl he falls for.

"When I fall in love, I’m a ten. But let me also tell you this that it’s very difficult to find love. Having said that, when love hits me – and it has hit me a few times—I've gone all out. I’m an extremist in that sense," said the actor.

Recently, Taha also made his debut at the 77th Cannes Film Festival this year.