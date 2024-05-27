 Is 'National Crush' Taha Shah Badussha Dating Pratibha Rantta? Duo's Dinner Date Sparks Relationship Rumours (VIDEO)
Taha Shah Badussha and Pratibha Rantta starred together in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Heeramandi.

Shefali FernandesUpdated: Monday, May 27, 2024, 12:41 PM IST
Taha Shah Badussha, the new national crush after his performance in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar, is rumoured to be dating his co-star Pratibha Rantta. His alleged romance may break the hearts of his female fans.

On Sunday, May 26, Taha and Pratibha made headlines as they were seen leaving a Mumbai restaurant after what appeared to be a dinner date. Despite the paparazzi's presence, they graciously acknowledged them and even posed for photographs outside the venue.

Check out the video:

8 Times 'National Crush' Taha Shah Badussha Left Internet Drooling With His Shirtless Pics
