 Taapsee Pannu SLAMS Turkish Airlines For 24-Hour Delay & 'Non-Caring' Customer Service: 'Worst Experience'
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentTaapsee Pannu SLAMS Turkish Airlines For 24-Hour Delay & 'Non-Caring' Customer Service: 'Worst Experience'

Taapsee Pannu SLAMS Turkish Airlines For 24-Hour Delay & 'Non-Caring' Customer Service: 'Worst Experience'

Taapsee Pannu was last seen in Khel Khel Mein, where she played the role of Harpreet Kaur Sodhi.

Shefali FernandesUpdated: Sunday, October 13, 2024, 11:42 AM IST
article-image

Taapsee Pannu was last seen in Khel Khel Mein, which was released in August 2024 and is inspired by the Italian film Perfect Strangers. The film starred Akshay Kumar, Ammy Virk, Fardeen Khan, Vaani Kapoor, Aditya Seal and Pragya Jaiswal. Recently, the 37-year-old actress expressed her disappointment towards Turkish Airlines.

Taking to her Instagram story, Taapsee wrote, "#WorstExperience @turkishairlines u have the most "non caring" customer care service. Or wait, u don't have a customer "care" service itself especially for passengers who suffer coz of your delay. Left to figure it out yourself. Wow 24 hour delay coz of your airline issue is not passenger's problem to figure out!"

Check it out:

Read Also
'If You Shout At Me, I Will Not Take': Taapsee Pannu On Her Tiff With Paparazzi
article-image

Pannu and her athlete husband Mathias Boe, who have been together for 13 years, tied the knot in an intimate ceremony in Udaipur in March 2024. While several videos were leaked, the actress shared that she will not be sharing her wedding photos on social media.

FPJ Shorts
Baba Siddique Murder: Maharashtra Assembly Elections To Be Delayed?
Baba Siddique Murder: Maharashtra Assembly Elections To Be Delayed?
The Big Fat IPO: Will Explore Electric Vehicle Export Opportunities, Says Hyundai Motor
The Big Fat IPO: Will Explore Electric Vehicle Export Opportunities, Says Hyundai Motor
Taapsee Pannu SLAMS Turkish Airlines For 24-Hour Delay & 'Non-Caring' Customer Service: 'Worst Experience'
Taapsee Pannu SLAMS Turkish Airlines For 24-Hour Delay & 'Non-Caring' Customer Service: 'Worst Experience'
Employee Resigns On Day 1 After 'Toxic' Boss Demands Unpaid Overtime, Viral Resignation Letter Sparks Debate
Employee Resigns On Day 1 After 'Toxic' Boss Demands Unpaid Overtime, Viral Resignation Letter Sparks Debate

Speaking to Hindustan Times, Taapsee said that she is not mentally prepared to share the wedding photos yet. "I knew people who were there, they wanted to be there for me and were not present to judge, that’s why I was pretty relaxed. In the future, if I get comfortable sharing about it (wedding details), we will figure out how, what and when I want to release something if at all," she added.

Read Also
Taapsee Pannu & Mathias Boe Buy New House In Denmark, To Move There After Olympics: 'Cannot Stay At...
article-image
Read Also
Taapsee Pannu To Play 'Fierce Mother' On Revenge Mission In Gandhari, Reunites With Kanika Dhillon...
article-image

On the work front, Taapsee has Woh Ladki Hai Kahaan with Pratik Gandhi in the lead. Next, she will be reuniting with Kanika Dhillon, Gandhari, which is described as an action-thriller film, which will premiere on Netflix.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Taapsee Pannu SLAMS Turkish Airlines For 24-Hour Delay & 'Non-Caring' Customer Service: 'Worst...

Taapsee Pannu SLAMS Turkish Airlines For 24-Hour Delay & 'Non-Caring' Customer Service: 'Worst...

'When You're Shamelessly Accustomed To Stealing...': Divya Khossla Hits Back At Karan Johar's...

'When You're Shamelessly Accustomed To Stealing...': Divya Khossla Hits Back At Karan Johar's...

From Stree 2 To Bala, 7 Hit Bollywood Films That Captured The Royal & Rural Charm Of Madhya Pradesh

From Stree 2 To Bala, 7 Hit Bollywood Films That Captured The Royal & Rural Charm Of Madhya Pradesh

Shilpa Shetty Looks Devastated After Baba Siddique's Death, Leaves Lilavati Hospital With Raj Kundra...

Shilpa Shetty Looks Devastated After Baba Siddique's Death, Leaves Lilavati Hospital With Raj Kundra...

The Story Of How This PR Manager To Jacqueline Fernandez, Vidya Balan Became An Actor Herself

The Story Of How This PR Manager To Jacqueline Fernandez, Vidya Balan Became An Actor Herself