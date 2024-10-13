Taapsee Pannu SLAMS Turkish Airlines For 24-Hour Delay & 'Non-Caring' Customer Service: 'Worst Experience'

Taapsee Pannu was last seen in Khel Khel Mein, which was released in August 2024 and is inspired by the Italian film Perfect Strangers. The film starred Akshay Kumar, Ammy Virk, Fardeen Khan, Vaani Kapoor, Aditya Seal and Pragya Jaiswal. Recently, the 37-year-old actress expressed her disappointment towards Turkish Airlines.

Taking to her Instagram story, Taapsee wrote, "#WorstExperience @turkishairlines u have the most "non caring" customer care service. Or wait, u don't have a customer "care" service itself especially for passengers who suffer coz of your delay. Left to figure it out yourself. Wow 24 hour delay coz of your airline issue is not passenger's problem to figure out!"

Check it out:

Pannu and her athlete husband Mathias Boe, who have been together for 13 years, tied the knot in an intimate ceremony in Udaipur in March 2024. While several videos were leaked, the actress shared that she will not be sharing her wedding photos on social media.

Speaking to Hindustan Times, Taapsee said that she is not mentally prepared to share the wedding photos yet. "I knew people who were there, they wanted to be there for me and were not present to judge, that’s why I was pretty relaxed. In the future, if I get comfortable sharing about it (wedding details), we will figure out how, what and when I want to release something if at all," she added.

On the work front, Taapsee has Woh Ladki Hai Kahaan with Pratik Gandhi in the lead. Next, she will be reuniting with Kanika Dhillon, Gandhari, which is described as an action-thriller film, which will premiere on Netflix.